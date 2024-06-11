Evans Army Community Hospital welcomes new commander

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Matthew Mapes receives the Evans Army Community Hospital guidon from Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Matthew Mapes receives the Evans Army Community Hospital guidon from Brig. Gen. Yolanda Summons during the Evans Army Community Hospital change of command ceremony June 12, 2024, at the Fort Carson Special Events Center. Summons is the commander of Medical Readiness Command, West at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. see less | View Image Page

Col. Edward Mandril relinquished command of Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) to Col. Matthew Mapes in a change of command ceremony June 12, 2024, at the Fort Carson Special Events Center.



Mapes comes to the Mountain Post from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where he was the deputy commanding officer of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC).



Mandril took command of Evans in June, 2022, where he was also the director of the Colorado Military Health System (CMHS). Mapes will also assume that title as the senior military leader for four military medical treatment facilities in Colorado.



Conducted as an outdoor event, the ceremony included unit Soldiers and their guidons, a segment of the 4th Infantry Division Band and the EACH Color Guard, which rendered unit colors during the passing of the unit guidon.



Brig. Gen. Yolanda Summons presided over the ceremony and conducted the official change in leadership ceremony. Summons recently took command of the Army’s Medical Readiness Command, West at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Mandril, who started his career as a MedEvac pilot, led EACH to an A+ Grade in Quality and Safety from Leapfrog, and led the team to top medical treatment facility honors in the Defense Health Agency for Health Care Delivery.



“You led with distinction,” Summons said of Mandril during her remarks. “But you also led with passion and precision, which is what we do as aviators. Needless to say, this facility has thrived under your leadership. Today, as we pay respect to (Mandril) as he led this phenomenal institution, I’ll just say well done, well done, well done, Ed.”



Summons also welcomed Mapes, the incoming commander, to EACH and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team to future successes.



“I have no doubt in my military mind, that you are the right person for this job,” Summons said. “You are inheriting a team of dedicated professionals and an organization marked by achievements that are the envy of the DHA. I know that you will build upon what has already been accomplished, and you will prove to be an exceptional steward of a notable legacy.”



During his farewell address, Mandril expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the EACH team.



“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to serve you over the last two years,” Mandril said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated and talented people. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering commitment to providing exceptional health care to our service members, their Families and retirees. Your professionalism, compassion, and your tireless dedication has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless beneficiaries and I’m proud to have been a part of such extraordinary teams.



“I am confident under the leadership of Col. Matt Mapes the hospital will continue to thrive and exceed expectations as the No. 1 hospital in DHA and in providing the medical readiness that the Mountain Post deserves.”



In his first opportunity to address the Soldiers, civilians and contractors of EACH as its new commander, Mapes thanked the team for their support and challenged them to continue the hospital’s legacy of providing exceptional care to Soldiers, Family Members and retirees.



“We will ensure that the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson units remain a medically ready force, while at the same time ensuring that the Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital are a ready medical force,” Mapes said. “Serving with you on this great journey is a privilege I both honor and cherish. I commit to you that I will be the best I can be — providing the ‘people first’ leadership that all Soldiers and civilians deserve, because I know that each of you will be the best you can be.”