US, French Conduct Bilateral Naval Exercise in Atlantic

The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) will lead Exercise Chesapeake 2024 with the French Marine Nationale, from June 13-16, in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations.



Exercise Chesapeake aims to enhance interoperability, strengthen the bilateral defense partnership, and increase understanding of allied capabilities.



"This exercise is a testament to the strength of our bilateral defense relationship with France, our oldest friend and ally, and our shared commitment to global security," said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.



Throughout Exercise Chesapeake, U.S. and French naval forces will conduct cross-deck flight and well deck operations to demonstrate and enhance interoperability and increase their ability to operate together effectively. The exercise provides an opportunity to reflect on historic amphibious operations and the enduring defense relationship between the U.S. and France.



“A week after the D-Day commemorations in France, this exercise illustrates the dynamism of the historic friendship that links our two nations in this symbolic place, the Chesapeake Bay,” said Capt. Adrien Schaar, commander of Jeanne d’Arc amphibious task group and commanding officer of the Mistral-class amphibious assault and command ship FS Tonnerre (L 9014). “It is also the demonstration of our ability to plan and conduct high-intensity operations together not only throughout our interoperability, but also through our ability to integrate each other’s assets on our platforms.”



Participating units from the U.S. Navy include Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet; Amphibious Squadron 8; USS Carter Hall (LSD 50); Naval Beach Group Detachment 2; and a detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28. U.S. Marine Corps units include Marine Forces Command; II Marine Expeditionary Force; 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit; 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing; 2nd Marine Logistics Group; and subordinate commands.



Of note, from the U.S. Marine Corps units taking part, 2nd Marine Logistics Group will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with a diverse set of equipment, collaborating alongside the French with different tactics, techniques, and procedures. This integration, a result of joint and international training objectives, serves to enhance relationships and enable both nations’ forces to increase overall capabilities.



Along with Tonnerre, other participating French Navy units include La Fayette-class frigate FS Guépratte (F 714) and the 9th Marine Infantry Brigade.



"As we honor the bravery and heroism displayed during the D-Day landings, this exercise reinforces our collective resolve to maintain stability and security in our regions," Perry added. "Eighty years later, the courage shown by all Allied and U.S. forces continues to inspire us as we uphold our commitment to global peace and security."



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. This capability to project power and provide a flexible, mobile, and ready option for U.S. leaders underpins American security and economic prosperity.



