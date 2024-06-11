Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 249th Birthday

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) observed the Army’s 249th birthday on June 13,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) observed the Army’s 249th birthday on June 13, 2024 with an early morning walk-run event, seen here. The run was followed by a ceremony where the post’s oldest and youngest Soldiers engaged in the traditional Army Birthday cake-cutting. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) celebrated the Army’s 249th birthday on June 13 with an early morning walk-run event followed by a ceremony where the post’s oldest and youngest Soldiers engaged in the traditional Army Birthday cake-cutting.



For nearly a quarter of a millennium, the United States Army has courageously fought our country's wars and served honorably in peace. Thanks to American Soldiers, freedom's light shines as a beacon throughout the world.



“We owe a great deal to those who served before us,” said YPG Commander Col. John Nelson in remarks at the ceremony. “Our veterans and retirees helped shape the victories we defend today. Every day is a good day to thank a veteran for their service, but the Army Birthday is a particularly special one.”



Nelson’s remarks also noted the sacrifice of the nation’s Soldiers throughout history, the unfailing faith of their families back home, and the service of Army civilians at posts like YPG who provide vital support to active duty personnel.