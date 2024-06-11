Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 249th Birthday

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army’s 249th Birthday

    Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) observed the Army’s 249th birthday on June 13,...... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) celebrated the Army’s 249th birthday on June 13 with an early morning walk-run event followed by a ceremony where the post’s oldest and youngest Soldiers engaged in the traditional Army Birthday cake-cutting.

    For nearly a quarter of a millennium, the United States Army has courageously fought our country's wars and served honorably in peace. Thanks to American Soldiers, freedom's light shines as a beacon throughout the world.

    “We owe a great deal to those who served before us,” said YPG Commander Col. John Nelson in remarks at the ceremony. “Our veterans and retirees helped shape the victories we defend today. Every day is a good day to thank a veteran for their service, but the Army Birthday is a particularly special one.”

    Nelson’s remarks also noted the sacrifice of the nation’s Soldiers throughout history, the unfailing faith of their families back home, and the service of Army civilians at posts like YPG who provide vital support to active duty personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:38
    Story ID: 473876
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 249th Birthday, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army’s 249th Birthday
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army’s 249th Birthday
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army’s 249th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Yuma Proving Ground
    #ArmyBDay
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT