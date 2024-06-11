56th Connelly Award goes to Kentucky

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | Capt. Nathaniel Brashear and 1st Sgt. Casey Lindsay, commander and first sergeant of ...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | Capt. Nathaniel Brashear and 1st Sgt. Casey Lindsay, commander and first sergeant of I Company, 429th Bridge Support Battalion, 75th Troop Command, pose for a photo with Phillip A. Connelly Award that their unit had earned and received during an awards dinner at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago May 17, 2024. The BSB joined other food service professionals from every branch of the military who were also receiving awards for being the top of their branches food service units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane) see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane, 75th Troop Command Public Affairs



CHICAGO – The Soldiers of I Company, 429th Bridge Support Battalion joined other food service professionals from every branch of the military for an awards banquet held at the Palmer House Hotel May 17.



The BSBs field kitchen Soldiers took home the Phillip A. Connelly Award as the Army National Guard’s Field Kitchen winner for their excellence in Army Food Service.



Present during the ceremony was the commander of the 75th Troop Command, Col. Jason Penn and the command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Benzie Timberlake.



The brigade’s leaders were happy to be able to attend the dinner and show to support for their accomplishment.



“Competition is a critical component of Army culture,” said Penn. “It drives individuals and units at all echelons to enhance their craft. I Company’s ability to compete and win the prestigious national Connelly Award is a testament to their willingness to move outside their comfort zone and ability to seek consistent improvement, as well as being evidence of their excellence.”



The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments.



“I am proud of what these Soldiers have accomplished, but I am even more proud to serve them. This wasn't easy for them, they had to get out of their comfort zone and take some risks. I was so amazed to see them go after the objective, trying new things and figuring out how to complete the task; These Soldiers are true warriors,” said 1st Sgt. Casey Lindsay, first sergeant for the BSB.



The same sentiments were echoed from the unit’s commander as well.

"It is a profound honor to win this competition,” said Capt. Nathaniel Brashear. “The dedication and hard work these Soldiers have demonstrated reflect their commitment to excellence. This competition has not only enhanced their proficiency but also significantly expanded their creativity."



"This competition has been a remarkable victory for I Company,” he said. “The cooks poured their hearts and souls into it, but the triumph belongs to all the Soldiers of I Company. This win would not have been possible without everyone's contribution. I am incredibly proud to serve alongside such an outstanding team.”



The dinner is an annual event that is put on by the National Restaurant Association and this is the first time a Kentucky unit has won and attended the prestigious event.