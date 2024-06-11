UCSF School of Dentistry First U.S. Army Promotion Ceremony at the Palace of Fine Arts

On June 7th, the UCSF School of Dentistry marked a historic milestone by holding its Inaugural U.S. Army pinning ceremony at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, CA. In this prestigious event, three distinguished officers were promoted to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Mark Benton, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.



Captain Sonja Chesnutt, Captain Samantha Garcia, and Captain June Lee were surrounded by loved ones as they were pinned with their new rank as fully qualified dentists. These newly minted Captains are proud recipients of the U.S. Army Dental Corps Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).



The HPSP scholarship has been a cornerstone in their journey, providing full tuition coverage and a monthly stipend to support the high costs of living in San Francisco. Moreover, it has afforded them invaluable opportunities for Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) at some of the country's most advanced facilities.



The ceremony was orchestrated by the U.S. Army San Francisco Medical Recruiting Station, under the leadership of Officer in Charge and Medical Service Corps Officer, CPT Christine Kim. Thanks to CASA Mark Benton for his support in bringing the event to fruition.



The event was further graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including retired Major General Ted Wong of the Dental Corps and Medical Corps Officer CPT Madeline Ryu. CPT Ryu, a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine and a fellow recipient of the Medical Corps HPSP, exemplifies the success and dedication of those who benefit from these scholarships.



The promotion ceremony was a testament to the hard work and dedication of these officers and highlighted the significant support provided by the U.S. Army to aspiring dental professionals.



Congratulations to the class of 2024 and these new Dental Corps Captains!

