3D Med Cuts Cake for Army Heritage

The 3D Medical Command (Deployment Support) celebrated Army Heritage Month on 9 June, 2024, during their Battle Assembly weekend. Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D MCDS and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Priest, Command Sergeant Major, led the division headquarters in a celebration of Army Heritage, acknowledging the history of the U.S. Army and the 3D Medical Command, and demonstrating their #patchpride. MG Marsiglia ended the event by cutting the cake with Pfc. Ana Rangel, representing the most senior and most junior members of the command.

The event was hosted by Ms. Virgilene Davis and Sgt. 1st Class Simon Clifton of the 3D MCDS Military Equal Opportunity Office.

Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US