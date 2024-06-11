Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D Med Cuts Cake for Army Heritage

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Eric Young 

    3d Medical Command Deployment Support

    The 3D Medical Command (Deployment Support) celebrated Army Heritage Month on 9 June, 2024, during their Battle Assembly weekend. Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D MCDS and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Priest, Command Sergeant Major, led the division headquarters in a celebration of Army Heritage, acknowledging the history of the U.S. Army and the 3D Medical Command, and demonstrating their #patchpride. MG Marsiglia ended the event by cutting the cake with Pfc. Ana Rangel, representing the most senior and most junior members of the command.
    The event was hosted by Ms. Virgilene Davis and Sgt. 1st Class Simon Clifton of the 3D MCDS Military Equal Opportunity Office.

