228th Transportation Bn. named ‘Unit of the Year’

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, second from left, the U.S. Army’s chief of transportation,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, second from left, the U.S. Army’s chief of transportation, presents the U.S. Army Transportation Corps’ Reserve Component Large Unit of the Year award for 2023 to Lt. Col. Michael Siriani, center, commander, 228th Transportation Battalion, at the U. S. Army Transportation Corps' annual awards ceremony May 6 at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virgnia. see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group was recently named the U.S. Army Transportation Corps’ Reserve Component Large Unit of the Year for 2023.



Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, the Army’s chief of transportation, presented the award to Lt. Col. Michael Siriani, battalion commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Heisy, battalion command sergeant major, at the U. S. Army Transportation Corps' annual awards ceremony May 6 at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virgnia.



Siriani said it was an honor to receive such a prestigious award.



“I'm proud of my 228th Transportation Battalion Soldiers for their professionalism and devotion to mission accomplishment,” Siriani said. “Driving over 330,000 accident-free miles in training year 23 was a historic feat; a standard we intent to emulate every year.”



Headquarterd at Fort Indiantown Gap, the 228th Transportation Bn. is comprised of about 630 Soldiers. Its units are the 121st Truck Co., the 131st Truck Co., the 1067th Composite Truck Co. and Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment.



According the to the battalion’s nomination submission, the pinnacle of the year was the battalion’s participation in Operation Patriot Press in April and May 2023. The operation focused on the redistribution of munitions to and from various Army depots across the country in support of Army Munitions Command.



During OPP, Soldiers from the 121st and 131st Transportation Companies traveled a combined 315,980 miles and successfully relocated a total of 123 shipping containers of munitions. During the operation, the 131st TC completed the longest single movement conducted by any one unit in the 10-year history of OPP or its predecessor, Operation Patriot Bandoleer.



The 1067th Composite Truck Co. had returned from Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait earlier in the year, but still augmented the 121st and 131st by providing additional drivers to support their OPP missions.



In addition to OPP, the battalion’s Soldiers also completed numerous other missions throughout 2023, including state transportation movements, railhead support missions, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle training and community support missions.



“Throughout 2023, the 228th MTB distinguished itself as a professional, resilient, and completely dedicated unit,” Master Sgt. Charles Gundrum, the battalion’s operations noncommissioned officer, wrote in the nomination submission. “Its service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Army Munitions Command, and the U.S. Army Transportation Corps as a whole, demonstrates by the 228th MTB is deserving of the Transportation Unit of the Year award for 2023.”