Local news comes to Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Each spring, Dothan, Ala. news station WTVY travels the wiregrass to highlight local towns during a series called Hometown Tour. Fort Novosel was selected as a stop for Hometown Tour 2024 and WTVY held their Friday broadcasts live from Howze Field on May 31, 2024. Community partners attended from various organizations including MWR, ACS, Voter Assistance, Army recruiting stations, DAV, USO and more. The event was open to the public and members of the Fort Novosel community.
To see more photos from the event head to the FLICKR album at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBt5jF
