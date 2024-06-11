Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local news comes to Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Each spring, Dothan, Ala. news station WTVY travels the wiregrass to highlight local towns during a series called Hometown Tour. Fort Novosel was selected as a stop for Hometown Tour 2024 and WTVY held their Friday broadcasts live from Howze Field on May 31, 2024. Community partners attended from various organizations including MWR, ACS, Voter Assistance, Army recruiting stations, DAV, USO and more. The event was open to the public and members of the Fort Novosel community.

    To see more photos from the event head to the FLICKR album at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBt5jF

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:40
    Story ID: 473862
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Media Relations
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

