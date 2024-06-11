1782nd ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1151st ESC

Photo By Sgt. Lark Sine | The 1782nd Engineer Support Company, from the South Carolina National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lark Sine | The 1782nd Engineer Support Company, from the South Carolina National Guard, transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa engineering mission to the 1151st Engineer Support Company from the Alabama National Guard during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 11, 2024. The ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by SGT. Lark Sine) see less | View Image Page

The 1782nd Engineer Support Company transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa engineering mission to the 1151st Engineer Support Company during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 11, 2024.



The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, CJTF-HOA commanding general, welcomed the 1151st ESC, arriving from the Alabama National Guard, and encouraged them to build upon the foundation laid out for them by the 1782nd ESC an Army National Guard unit out of South Carolina.



“Engineers, you are a key pillar to CJTF-HOA’s mission success to development here in East Africa,” said Cashman. “The critical construction capabilities that the ESC provides is a linchpin to our Nation’s 3D strategy of diplomacy, development, and defense. You are an integral part of the American message that Africa matters, that our allies matter, and that our partners matter.”



The 1782nd ESC arrived at Camp Lemonnier in October 2023. Over the course of their deployment, the 1782nd improved the force protection posture, completed 16 complex construction projects, and spent over 6,000 man hours on critical force protection projects, directly protecting U.S and partner interests within the Horn of Africa.



“Our African partners and their families, the 5,000 personnel in this AO (area of operation), and our Allies can sleep better at night due to the 16-hour day, seven day working weeks, sweat, sometimes blood, and the backs of what the 1782nd ESC has been able to accomplish," said U.S. Army 1LT Jared Garrett, 1782nd ESC commander. “As your commander, I cannot be more proud of the work you’ve done.”



The 1782nd ESC completed 60 total construction projects totaling over $2 million in project material costs and clocked over 31,500 man-hours across the region.



“As we transition back to South Carolina, your families will embrace the love of true and tried American heroes,” said Garrett. “Don’t forget to tell your story, and be proud of all the accomplishments you’ve directly supported.”



The 1782nd highlights included force protection improvements, supported the development efforts in Damerjog Village, Djibouti, built taxiways, and continuous improvements for outstations in Kenya and Somalia.



The 1151st Commander, U.S. Army Capt. John Herring expressed a readiness to continue the mission in which the 1782nd has set the standard.



“We will continue to build upon the relationships with our partner branches and partner nations,” said Herring. “We will continue to do our part in supporting regional stability and the overall mission in the AO.”



The mission of the engineering company, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, is to enhance regional stability and strengthen relationships with partner nations through various construction projects coordinated across the Horn of Africa.



”You have my trust and confidence to continue the Engineer Support Company’s mission in Africa, to push forward, to build on the foundation that has been laid out for you, and to expand on the efforts of your predecessors,” said Cashman. “Live up to your unit’s motto of “Dig Deep, Hammer Down” and make the state of Alabama proud.”