RAF Lakenheath multi-capable Airmen focus on ACE operations

The 48th Operations Support Squadron is testing the implementation of a landing zone program.



Meant to provide a unique capability, the program aims to increase the effectiveness of future Agile Combat Employment taskings and the home station’s ability to survive and operate in a contested or degraded environment, which would also enhance the wing’s alert posture.



The LZ program is a Headquarters Air Force initiative for all airfield operations. The concept of operations is being developed at the MAJCOM level where the program will develop “mobile training teams” to organize, train and equip the airfield operators at main operating bases.



“We have our functional areas of expertise, and each understands what our contribution to ACE and building multi-capable Airmen are,” said Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Dickey, 48th OSS tower chief controller. “Building a multi-capable LZ team requires taking core tasks from four different AFSCs and developing a training curriculum for the entire airfield operations enterprise. As a community, we are starting to lean forward on this.”



The 48th OSS airfield operations community, consisting of air traffic controllers, radar and airfield weather systems technicians, and airfield managers, is building a landing zone program that will boost future capabilities.



These mobile training teams will consist of multi-capable Airmen who will add another posturing option for command and control capabilities to combatant commanders. The LZ itself is a landing surface that could be paved, prepared, or even unprepared like a dirt strip or an old, closed runway.



Over the past eight months, the 48th OSS airfield operations community has laid the groundwork for an LZ program between RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, England. These LZs would be used to extend Global Reach where traditional airfields do not exist, but the demand for aircraft services such as refueling, re-arming, overnight stays, or even diverting may be necessary.



Traditionally, LZ operations were exclusively run by airmen in the special warfare and, specifically, combat control career fields. However, due to the increased demand for LZs during the global war on terrorism and the additional burden imposed on those traditional LZ operators, the airfield operations community began augmenting operational taskings to these remote airfields across both U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command.



Eventually, this evolved into a major push to develop qualified LZ operators from the airfield operations community, enabling the deployment of LZ operations for short-notice taskings.



The 48th Fighter Wing does not currently have dedicated LZs, but the program is in the beginning phases. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe commander, General Hecker’s fifth Focus Area, ACE, focuses on the operational necessity of tactical air dominance and command and control.



“We have an LZ kit on station which consists of radios, a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, generators, and other equipment that would be necessary for a landing zone to be initiated,” said Tech. Sgt. Gerald Castillo, 48th OSS radar approach control watch supervisor. “Having an LZ package ensures contingency air traffic control capabilities exist, thus maintaining Aerial Port of Debarkation/Embarkations, resulting in the projection of airpower at all times.”



Dedicated LZ controllers will undergo training consisting of fundamental knowledge, equipment familiarization, equipment use, and a capstone course, all instructed by the 1st Combat Communications Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. After the controllers' initial certification, annual recertification will be required.



This capability would ultimately increase the already lethal combat fighters present at the 48th Fighter Wing and will help bolster posture, and increase mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:24 Story ID: 473842 Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath multi-capable Airmen focus on ACE operations, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.