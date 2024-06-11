Singing the Same Tune: III MEF Band Meets the City of Pohang’s International Festival of Fire and Light

Photo By Cpl. Stephen Holland | U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Madison Hart, left, and Cpl. Paige Brokopp, both musicians...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Stephen Holland | U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Madison Hart, left, and Cpl. Paige Brokopp, both musicians with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, perform in a parade during the 2024 Pohang International Fire and Light Festival at Pohang Young-il-dae Beach, South Korea, June 1, 2024. The festival is held annually and provides attendees the opportunity to learn and experience the South Korean culture. The III MEF Band performed during the festival to enhance relationships with Pohang citizens. Hart is a native of Georgia and Brokopp is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stephen Holland) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MUJUK, Republic of Korea



The Republic of Korea hosts a three-day International Fire and Light Festival that has continued for over 20 years, attracting over 300,000 people per year. The main programs are the street parade, including 200 performance teams, and an international fireworks contest, in which visitors decide the winning team through an app. This year, for the first time, the firework drone show using 1,000 firework drones was held in the night sky and gained unprecedented popularity. The current Guinness record for firework drones is 1,063 units, and since Pohang is the city of ‘light’ and ‘fire,’ the goal is to present a larger-scale light drone show in the future.



Attending this multicultural parade and the subsequent beachside performance was a remarkable experience. I witnessed firsthand the incredible bond between the U.S. Marines and the Republic of Korea. As night fell, the sky over the beach was illuminated by more than 100,000 fireworks, creating a breathtaking display that symbolized the unity and shared spirit between the two nations.



In the bustling festival crowd, I watched a woman dressed in a radiant white blouse weave her way through the mass of celebrants at the Pohang Festival of Fire and Light. Her smile stretched from ear to ear, wide as could be. She finally made it to the formation of sharp U.S. Marine Corps uniforms that distinguished the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band. Without skipping a beat, she spotted Cpl. Madison Hart. With a joyful leap and an electric greeting, she wrapped Hart in a tight embrace.



As Hart was swiftly swaddled in a hug, she revealed a delightful twist: she had just met this woman that very morning at a coffee shop!



That morning Hart and fellow musician Cpl. Paige Brokopp looked up from their coffees to an eager Korean woman, music books in hand, asking about the musical arrangements they were studying. She studied music professionally much of her life and although they were not fluent in the other’s first language, the three spent an hour chatting in Italian, a language developed through their shared lifelong passion for music.



Before parting ways, the two Marines proposed she come to the Pohang Festival of Fire and Light. Twelve hours later, there she was, having found her new friends from the Marine Corps standing proud amidst the crowd of celebrants.



Laughing and chatting about their chance meeting, they finalized plans to meet up for coffee again the next day before the band departed for Okinawa, Japan. It was the birth of a beautiful friendship, sparked by a shared love of music, a natural camaraderie between staunch allies and a bit of serendipity. They exchanged numbers and resolved to practice the same piece as a duet during their next visit to the Republic of Korea.



Watching this encounter take place, I heard a voice next to me ask, “Are you a soldier?”



I turned to see two young women in neon orange vests, indicating their festival staff positions. They stood with curious smiles, and we soon struck up a conversation. One of the girls, Ye Eun, a Japanese language student, patiently taught me a few Korean phrases before we chatted together in Japanese, her eyes lighting up with excitement as we briefly bridged the language gap.



Her friend, Jimin, who knew a bit more English, helped translate when Ye Eun struggled to find the translation. Ye Eun wanted to share how she enjoyed the festival last year and she returned this year for the III MEF Band, a local favorite due to their musical precision, professional appearance and enthusiastic spirit. As the band came to attention, the girls let out joyful "woo's," their excitement amplifying an already lively atmosphere. This rich moment, brimming with laughter, learning and dancing, captured the shared joy in the strong relationship between our countries. Warm connections such as these between the U.S. Marines and Korean citizens exemplify what our countries hold dear: an alliance hinged on relationships. From coffee shop encounters to cheers at a festival to exchanges of warfare tactics, the people of the United States and the Republic of Korea stand together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Like so many others, Gunnery Sgt. Justin Ransom, an administrative chief and platoon sergeant at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, shared that his favorite parts of the festival were “the interactions with the locals, our neighbors.” The Ohio native described his neighbors, the Pohang citizens, as “very warm and welcoming.”



Col. Ronnie Michael, base commander of Camp Mujuk, encapsulated this bond we felt, explaining that “our iron-clad commitment shines through as we integrate our traditions, showing the world that we're stronger together in every way.” He admired that this festival is “the third largest fire and lights display, behind Seoul and Busan.”



“Being asked to take part in this event demonstrates the reputation the United States Marine Corps and Camp Mujuk has here for being stalwart partners in the region,” added Michael, an Alabama native.



Not only does Camp Mujuk support events like the Festival of Fire and Light, but their support extends anywhere from assisting farmers with planting rice, to conducting bilateral military training. Through these unique touchpoints, the Marine Corps further illustrates their commitment to the Korean community as well as peace and stability on the peninsula.



“We are so thankful and honored to be a part of the festival,” said 1st Lt. Jayden Bossian, a military police officer at Camp Mujuk and native of North Carolina. Bossian remarked on the Marine Corps’ relentless efforts to build upon our long-standing relationship with the Republic of Korea since the 1950s.



Capt. Joseph Clingerman, logistics and Marine action officer for the festival and native of California, notes that this festival “enhances harmony with the local citizens.” The California native emphasized the festival “empowers our alliance with the Republic of Korea Marines and also the city of Pohang.”



As the night drew to a close, the band embarked on a nostalgic journey back down the parade street, retracing our steps amidst the swarm of people. Like navigating through a coursing river, we swam against the current, as if a dam had just burst, releasing a flood of spectators.



The sea of faces turned towards us, their curious gazes following our every move, as if we were the stars of the evening's spectacle. Yet, amidst the chaos, there was a sense of bittersweet tranquility, knowing that this moment would soon become a cherished memory.



Our farewell was tender, draped by unspoken emotions, as a group of children stood by the roadside and saluted us with innocent sincerity. Their small gestures of respect touched our hearts deeply, reminding us of the profound impact the U.S. Marine Corps presence has on the Korean community.



As we reluctantly departed from the vibrant street scene, boarding our buses back to base, there was a palpable sense of gratitude and nostalgia in the air. It was a heartfelt farewell, tinged with a hint of sadness, but also with the promise of new beginnings.



What would that eager Korean musician remember about the United States Marines? And Ye Eun and Jimmin? Maybe they would remember the beat of the snare drum or the moments of laughter in a quaint cafe, but we hope they also remember that there is no ally more capable or committed to their security and our partnership than the United States Marines.



-30-