Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Darryus Jackson

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Darryus Jackson, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, was recognized as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 10-17.



Jackson has showcased exceptional professionalism and dedication, contributing significantly to the base's mission.



He recently earned his National Petroleum Journeyman certification, an achievement that required five years of dedication and 84 education units. His expertise was instrumental in coordinating with four agencies for a seamless American Petroleum Institute inspection, and he developed new tank draw-down protocols. These protocols were also adopted by Osan Air Base’s fuels management flight, resulting in a cost savings of $30,000 and a reduction of 360 man-hours.



During the Beverly Pack 24-1 exercise, Jackson stepped up to a noncommissioned officer in charge position, ensuring the delivery of 271,000 gallons of fuel to support 240 sorties.



“The job can be stressful but I love hanging around my team,” said Jackson. , “We have a good community here and along with the work schedule it gives me a good balance.”



Congratulations to Senior Airman Darryus Jackson on being recognized as this week’s Pride of the Pack.













FACEBOOK: Congratulations to our last two Pride of the Pack winners, SrA Darryus Jackson and SrA Laura Fitzpatrick!

SrA Jackson is a member of the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight who helped ensure the delivery of 271,000 gallons of fuel to support 240 sorties during Beverly Pack 24-1.



SrA Fitzpatrick, an 8th Health Care Operations Squadron medical material technician, manages the HCOS’s Self-Life Extension Program; her hard work has led to 100% accurate medical inventories and a medical readiness posture of 92%, further enabling rapid PACAF emergency response.



Thank you, SrA Jackson and SrA Fitzpatrick, for your dedication to the Wolf Pack!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 02:22 Story ID: 473830 Location: KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Darryus Jackson, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.