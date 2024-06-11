Navy Contributes to Honolulu Community through Land Conveyance

The Navy and National Park Service (NPS) conveyed 400 acres of land to the City and County of Honolulu today in a ceremony on the steps of Honolulu Hale.



The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and the Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer, met with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and NPS representative Tom Leatherman, to formalize the land transition.



The transferred land, located in the Kalaeloa area of Oahu, represents the culmination of collaborative efforts between the Navy Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Office and the Department of the Interior/NPS, and the City of Honolulu. Transferred to the City and County for no fee under Public Benefit Conveyance regulations, the land will serve the people of Honolulu for recreational activities, pending the final NPS approval.



“The Navy is thrilled to partner with the City and County of Honolulu, as well as the National Park Service, to make this land transfer possible and ensure it provides a long-term benefit to the community,” said Berger. “This land transfer exemplifies the strong, collaborative relationship between federal and local governments. This community has history and significance, and is one that our institution and our people have called home and we are excited for a bright future for it and the people who live here.”



In 2023, the Navy announced a key commitment of $6 million to the historic Kalaeloa area of Oahu, and continues to work with community partners on the Department of Navy’s commitment of funding to modernize the electrical grid supplying the community. This critical infrastructure improvement will encourage long needed growth and revitalization, including housing and mixed-use development.



Kalaeloa is located on the site of former Naval Air Station Barbers Point that was active for 57 years of service from 1942 until 1999 when it was closed as part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process and transferred to the state of Hawaii. History and site remediation documentation for the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station is available at https://www.bracpmo.navy.mil/BRAC-Bases/Other-West/Former-Naval-Air-Station-Barbers-Point/.



The DON Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office's (BRAC PMO) mission is to expeditiously and cost effectively provide all services necessary to realign, close, and dispose of Navy BRAC properties through sound business management practices and transformational thinking to support the warfighter and provide savings to DON and the federal taxpayer.



The Navy BRAC PMO is part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). To learn more about Navy BRAC programs, visit the website at https://www.bracpmo.navy.mil.

