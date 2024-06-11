Amb Kevin Rudd speaks on deterrence at DKI APCSS

Australia’s Ambassador to the United States Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC, recently addressed the 124 international Fellows attending the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Comprehensive Security Cooperation course in Honolulu. The former Australian Prime Minister took the opportunity to speak on “The United States, China, and Taiwan and the Role of Deterrence in Scenarios Short of War.



According to Dr. Rudd’s X feed about the event, “On this 80th anniversary of D-Day, democracies across the Indo-Pacific recognize the price of freedom remains eternal vigilance. In this decade of living dangerously, effective & integrated deterrence is key to our region's stability.



“China’s strategy on Taiwan is evolving into what is called ‘the gray zone’ with all kinds of measures ‘short of war’. The question for allies and partners is how to respond,” he added.

You can read the full text of his speech at https://usa.embassy.gov.au/APCSS24

The event, held on June 6, 2024, at the Center was live streamed. The video is available at: https://youtu.be/wRovFfjE1Yo



Photo Credit: Doug Carroll, DKI APCSS

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US