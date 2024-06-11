ADM Koehler speaks to international Fellow at DKI APCSS

Today, the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies welcomed Admiral Stephen T. "Web" Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. While at the Center, he spoke to Fellows attending the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course (CSC24-2) on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. He shared his insights on leadership and answered questions on topics such as deterrence and climate change.

