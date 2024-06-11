Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADM Koehler speaks to international Fellow at DKI APCSS

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Story by Mary Markovinovic 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Today, the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies welcomed Admiral Stephen T. "Web" Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. While at the Center, he spoke to Fellows attending the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course (CSC24-2) on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. He shared his insights on leadership and answered questions on topics such as deterrence and climate change.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:16
    Story ID: 473818
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADM Koehler speaks to international Fellow at DKI APCSS, by Mary Markovinovic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT