Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune holds Surgical Technology Graduation

Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune, NC held a graduation ceremony June 11, 2024, for the students of the Surgical Technology Program (Phase II).



The Surgical Technology Program (Phase II), one of three “C” schools offered at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) supporting the clinical phases of advanced Corpsman schools, is five-months long and provides students over 120 hours in sterile processing training and 1000 clinical hours where students provided support on 120 surgical cases.



Graduates Hospital Apprentices Desiree Herrera and Garrison Hunt will soon go on to their next duty stations.



Guest speaker for the ceremony NMCCL and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune’s (NMRTC CL) Command Master Chief Jason Roeder encouraged the graduates to carry forth what they have learned to fleet surgical teams around the world.



Completing three tours of duty to Iraq as a surgical technologist during his Navy Medicine career, Roeder concluded his remarks stating “The reason I am a command master chief is because I was a surgical tech then... I learned so much about patient care.”



As part of the graduation ceremony, graduates honored the preceptor they feel most assisted with their development as surgical technologists with the “Golden Scalpel Award” award, which was presented to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brice Jackson during the ceremony.

