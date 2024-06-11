U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) scored big, placing second in the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) Best Squad Competition, June 3-7, at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md.
Five Soldiers representing USARSOUTH came together for the neck and neck competition between U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, U.S. Army North, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, U.S. Army Central and the Futures and Concepts Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 15:43
|Story ID:
|473790
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition, by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT