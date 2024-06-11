Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad...... read more read more

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Story by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) scored big, placing second in the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) Best Squad Competition, June 3-7, at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md.

    Five Soldiers representing USARSOUTH came together for the neck and neck competition between U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, U.S. Army North, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, U.S. Army Central and the Futures and Concepts Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 15:43
    Story ID: 473790
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition, by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    Best Squad Competition
    AFCBSC
    Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    AFC BSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT