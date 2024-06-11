U.S. Army South takes second place at Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition conducts land navigation at H. Steven Blum Military Reservation, Md., June 5, 2024. Land navigation was one of the various events during the week-long competition designed to assess the competitors’ technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page