NMR&D Enterprise Scientists and Research Recognized at 2024 Etter Awards

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | Washington, D.C. (June 11, 2024) – Derek Schwaller and Dr. Stephanie Karch of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory; Dr. Michael Riddix, of Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton; and Capt. Franca Jones, commander of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) pose for a photo following the presentation of the annual Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/released)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Researchers from the Navy Medicine Research and Development enterprise were recognized at the annual Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards Ceremony, held at the Pentagon on June 12th.



The awards, presented to scientists and engineers who have demonstrated superior accomplishments throughout the year, recognized Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL)’s Regional Hearing Conservation Program (RHCP) with a 2024 Engineer Team award, and Dr. Michael Reddix, a senior research psychologist at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton with a Top Scientist award.



“The enterprise is so often underrepresented in these Navy and DoD-WIDE awards,” said Capt. Franca Jones, enterprise commander. “To have two of our commands recognized for outstanding work means a lot for us, and for Navy Medicine.”



Comprised of Dr. Stephanie Karch, Dr. Jeremy Federman and Mr. Derek Schwaller, the RHCP team leads efforts to incorporate hearing protection device (HPD) fit-testing across the DoD. The RHCP collaborates with other services, like the U.S. Marine Corps, to validate their experiential HPD fit-training method, which teaches users how to properly fit their hearing protection.



“It’s absolutely an honor,” Karch said. “Sometimes we just twirl away working on the little things day-to-day, and don’t get to see the big result until years later. It’s nice to be recognized for the big accomplishments, and all the work that happened along the way.”



Reddix and his team at NAMRU Dayton led the development, field testing and acquiring of laser eye protection spectacles. NAMRU Dayton collaborated closely with the U.S. Air Force’s Air Force Research Laboratory on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to evaluate these spectacles, leading to their growing availability for DoD mission partners and the larger commercial aviation industry. The eyewear protects pilot visualization of cockpit instruments against the threat of lasers and laser-based weaponry without detrimentally affecting crew performance.



“It’s always a team effort,” Reddix, a retired Naval airspace experimental psychologist, observed. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate my Navy teammates, uniformed and civilian, who helped us get here.”



The Etter awards, presented annually, are named after former U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology Dr. Delores M. Etter. Etter herself made a statement at the ceremony via a pre-recorded message, thanking this year’s 91 recipients, and hailing them as role models.



The enterprise's eight laboratories, led by Naval Medical Research Command, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies at sites in austere and remote areas of the world to operational environments.