I am The 908th: Senior Airman Desiree Pope

28-year-old Senior Airman Desiree Pope hadn’t initially considered a career as a Reserve Citizen Airman, even though both of her parents are retired service members themselves. Out of high school she attended Georgia State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in nonprofit leadership.



After graduation, she accepted a position with the university as an admissions counselor, which she is still occupying today.



However, something was missing in her life.



“There were things I wanted to do, and things I wanted to see in the world,” she said. “I just felt I was missing out on things in my life and really wanted to take advantage of the opportunities [military service] had to offer.”



So, in August 2021, Pope enlisted in the Air Force Reserve with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron at the 908th Airlift Wing. After a few months in the wing’s Development and Training Flight, she reported to basic military training and then tech school.



Pope’s first official Unit Training Assembly was in July 2023, and since then she’s been a super-star assisting the unit and wing generate lethal readiness, surprising even herself and thoroughly enjoying every minute.



“I never thought I would drive a forklift or push 10,000-pound cargo pallets, but it is so cool,” she said. “It pushed me out of my comfort zone and forced me to grow as a person.”



For Pope, currently a graduate student at GSU in addition to her reserve duty and full-time job, the greatest job satisfaction she receives is watching the equipment and supplies she helped pack and load leave for its destination.



“I touched that; I helped move something to help other people,” she said.



Pope, who aspires to commission as an officer, also has advice for individuals considering joining the reserve.



“My dad always told me, ‘Get comfortable being uncomfortable,’” she said. “So, try something new, even though you might not know a lot about it. Adventure out. You grow from it.”



