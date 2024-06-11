Army CID Honors 80th Anniversary of D-Day

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France - Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents from the Europe Field Office joined military partners and international dignitaries at Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day invasion.



U.S. service members assigned to commands with historic links to D-Day gathered in Normandy, France, participating in more than 100 events marking the milestone anniversary of June 6, 1944, when allied forces launched the largest air, land and sea military invasion in history. Eight decades ago, Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 5th Military Police Criminal Investigation Detachment participated in the Normandy Campaign as well as the Northern France and Rhineland Campaigns of World War II.



“We remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the heroes who fought for the triumph of liberty over tyranny in World War II,” said Europe Field Office Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan Hall at the Normandy American Cemetery. “Alliances and partnerships make us stronger. We honor all those who came before us and all those who supported them during WWII.”



On June 6, 1944, nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France. More than 5,000 Ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion. By the end of the initial invasion, more than 9,000 allied troops were dead or wounded. D-Day (Operation Overlord) led to the liberation of France, the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany, and the end of World War II in Europe.



CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide. Army CID Special Agents in Europe partner with local, state, federal and international agencies to investigate serious crimes and keep Army communities safe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:19 Story ID: 473763 Location: FR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army CID Honors 80th Anniversary of D-Day, by Thomas B. Hamilton III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.