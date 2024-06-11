I am Navy Medicine - HM3 Genesis Lozada - stationed at NMRTC Bremerton

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Genesis Lozada is always pushing forward to help others.



Her passion paid off when she was selected as Blue Jacket of the Quarter while assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton for the second quarter of 2024.



Lozada was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, and enlisted immediately upon graduation from Raymond S. Kellis High School in 2019.



Her admiration for mission driven work and the volunteering she and her family participated in while she was growing up inspired Lozada to pursue the hospital corpsman rate.



“My interest in Navy medicine sparked from a want to help others, but also support a bigger cause,” she said.



At her first duty station, Naval Medical Center San Diego in the post-partum ward, she fortified her purpose with the strong patient-corpsman relationships she built on communication, mutual understanding and trust.



But it was becoming a patient herself that Lozada was reminded of the importance to always show empathy and compassion toward patients and families.



In July 2023 Lozada and her husband Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Bascom, currently attached to the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, welcomed their first child, Levi Nolan Bascom.



“What I experienced from working in the post-partum ward at San Diego, I was able to incorporate into my own experience with the staff who were a part of my care team as a first-time mother,” Lozada said.



Today, Lozada is assigned to General Surgery where she provides quality patient care by managing referrals and scheduling patients. She also collects needed paperwork for preoperative consultations and assists in all aspects of minor in-clinic procedures. This may include cutting, excising, repairing and suturing. In addition, she assists the surgeons with operating room cases and helps with handling used instruments and post-surgery upkeep.



She hopes to be an example to other parents or soon to be parents, “Yes, children will come with challenges, but if you truly want something, you can make the time to make it happen.”



NMRTC Bremerton’s recognition of her hard work and efforts has inspired her to further her career in health care. Through command support and the Navy’s tuition assistance program, Lozada is currently enrolled in college courses at Grand Canyon University Online to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Health science.



That makes life busy for her. “Though I currently have a 10-month-old baby at home, work full-time and a full-time student, I have managed to maintain all my responsibilities in order.”



She hopes the recognition will give her a chance to stand out among her peers for promotion and leadership opportunities. To Lozada, the best part has been knowing she’s made a difference in people’s lives.



Summing up her experience Lozada says, “Navy Medicine has not only provided care for myself and my family, but also made me realize my bigger commitment to healthcare and to further the drive I have to pursue this career.”

