Army CID Presented with Army Community Partnership Award for Efforts to Make Hawaii Safer

HONOLULU – The United States Army awarded a 2023 Army Community Partnership Award to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division Pacific Field Office and community partners for the Crime Against Children Task Force—combating human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and domestic violence against Hawaii's youth.



The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force includes Army CID, the Honolulu Police Department and the Susannah Wesley Community Center. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces – representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.



“The Army Community Partnership Award symbolizes our ongoing dedication to preventing crimes while ensuring the safety of children in Hawaii,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ruben Santiago, Pacific Field Office, Army CID. “We stand united in our resolve to create a safer environment and demonstrate that each day through partnerships and vigilance.”



Army Community Partnership Awards recognize Army installations and community partners for initiatives that improve Soldier and family quality of life, enhance readiness, contribute to modernization, improve cost efficiencies, expand capabilities, support Army priorities, and strengthen local community relationships.



CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide. Army CID’s Pacific Field Office conducts felony criminal investigations and partners with local, state, and federal agencies to investigate serious crimes and other criminal threats with an Army interest.