Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members

    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members

    Photo By Michael Strasser | Dozens of Fort Drum community members joined their four-legged family members for some...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 12, 2024) -- They say that every dog has its day.

    For Fort Drum’s four-legged community members, that was today, as dozens of Soldiers and family members participated in the Sports, Fitness, and Aquatics (SFA) Pet 5K Run and Walk outside Magrath Sports Complex.

    “Pet are always welcome at all of our runs, but we host this one every year to showcase them,” said Mike D’Augustino, FMWR supervisory recreation assistant. “We know that pets are like family, so this gives people an opportunity to bring them out, introduce them to others in the community, and have a good time.”

    Eric Mezquite recently reunited with his pug Pablito following his deployment with 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He said that pugs are not known for cardiovascular endurance, but he tries to keep Pablito active and healthy.

    “He’s really young, so he has a lot of energy,” Mezquite said. “We’ve been running two miles at least twice, maybe three times, a week.”

    Tyler Reynolds, with 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, said this was his first time running with his dog Elliot.

    “I mostly wanted to run some of his energy out, and see how he handles being around other dogs,” he said.

    Fort Drum pet owners can bring their pets for another run or walk when the FMWR staff hosts the Red, White and Blue 5K, 7 a.m. July 3. The event is free and open to all DoD ID cardholders.

    For more information, call (315) 772-6663 or visit https://drum.armymwr.com/calendar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:40
    Story ID: 473723
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members
    Fort Drum 5K run showcases four-legged community members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum FMWR
    Pet 5K

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT