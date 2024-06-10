Investments in Warfighter Sustainment: NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Rota Responds to the Growth in the Sixth Fleet Theater

By Lt. Adam Thomas, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI) Site Rota, in conjunction with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS), are responding to the growth in the Sixth Fleet Theater by exponentially growing the forward stocked repairables and HAZMAT available to Naval forces across the region.



The stocking of material on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota is being done in response to the increased demand signal coming from SIXTH Fleet. With the Forward Deployed Naval Forces- Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyers (DDGs) homeported in Rota, Spain comprising the primary driver of that demand, materials that once filled CONUS warehouse shelves are being moved to the tip of the spear, closer to the point of need. This initiative comes as NAVSTA Rota prepares to welcome two additional homeported DDGs. Historically, FDNF-E ships have struggled with the tyranny of distance, experiencing long lead times for HAZMAT and mission critical parts stored an ocean away. To compound, ships often had to deal with short shelf lives as the bulk of the HAZMAT used in theater moved via water from CONUS.



Over the next six months, the stocked material will grow to nearly 300 line items and will be managed in two already existing Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) plants, more than 80% of which are critical Depot Level Repairables. There are approximately 140 line items already received and ready for issue, with that number growing by the day. Material will be sourced from one of the plants for all units with Cargo Routing Information Files in the NAVEUR AOR. While the bulk of the material is understandably DDG focused, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota has already filled requisitions from several classes of ships, even providing material to shore based command operating across the theater.



The decision to expand forward stocking of material in Rota marks the culmination of a three year push by NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota leadership to do so. Aligned with Get Real, Get Better, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota embraced the red and elevated barriers to redistribute assets from a lethargic Real-Time Reutilization Asset Management plant to rapidly expanding NWCF plants with mission critical material.



This effort is one of several investments in warfighter sustainment that NAVSUP FLCSI has in its portfolio.

