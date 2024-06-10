Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Job of Command Duty Officers onboard Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Nunes 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia -- Two of the most important watch standing positions onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk are the Command Duty Officer (CDO) and the Assistant Command Duty Officer (ACDO). These positions are responsible for receiving and handling all administrative and emergency matters that occur across the installation, ensuring good order and discipline on the installation during their 24-hour watches.

    Both CDO and ACDO are required to complete a Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) form, Government Travel Credit Card (GTCC) Training, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) courses in addition to other in person tasks.

    “The CDO is required to complete a verbal board, with the executive officer, senior watch officer and senior enlisted watch coordinator, where they ask you questions about the position and how to handle certain situations,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel Wynne, one of CDO watch standers assigned to NAVSTA Norfolk.

    Before assuming the watch, both oncoming and off going CDO and ACDO muster at 0730, at the NAVSTA Norfolk headquarter building, to go through the daily logbook, and they discuss the events of the prior day and upcoming events. They then exchange badges, government vehicle keys, financial cards and verify the assigned radios and cell phones are good to go. Once these steps are completed, the oncoming duo will observe colors while the prior

    day’s watch team will depart. After this the CDO will meet and complete turnover with the executive officer.

    Following this, the CDO and ACDO will begin their rounds around NAVSTA Norfolk.

    “We patrol around the base for a good portion of the day,” said Operations Specialists Petty Officer First Class Meghan Herrera, an ACDO watch stander assigned to NAVSTA Norfolk. “We make sure everything is in order and we are always on standby answering any calls that range from a fire alarm, fire on a ship, to airfield mishaps and more.”

    CDO and ACDO’s are primarily responsible for all NAVSTA Norfolk’s grounds, including off installation areas such as Craney Island. To help manage this NAVSTA Norfolk is divided into 19 grid assignments, which are further divided by building numbers and piers for each section of the map. This grid helps CDOs and ACDOs locate and isolate potential issues if they arise.

    Working as a duo it is crucial for the CDO and ACDO to understand aspects of teamwork and communication when it becomes apparent that watch tasking needs to be handled effectively and safely from multiple angles.

    “Being ACDO qualified has taught me so much about the installation and the importance of teamwork improvement working with CDO’s from different commands,” said Herrera.

    After making their final updates to their reports, the CDO and ACDO will go to their respective birthing, however the duo remains on call through the night in case of any late night emergencies. Once the awake they will return to NAVSTA Norfolk’s headquarter building to turn over with the next day’s watch, starting the cycle over again.

    The NAVSTA Norfolk CDO and ACDO are important positions that are active 24 hours a day, responsible for daily morning routines, prepared to respond to any urgent situations that may arise and remain a vital role for good order on board NAVSTA Norfolk as a team.

