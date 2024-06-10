Naval Station Norfolk hosts First Annual Education Summit

Norfolk, Virginia – Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk hosted the 1st Annual Naval Station Norfolk Education Summit at Vista Point on board NAVSTA Norfolk May 9, 2024. The Education Summit provided information, resources, and connections to institutions of higher learning for over 500 Sailors from 26 different commands, as well as dependents, to support the educational aspirations of all members of the Navy family.



The story of the Education Summit began in January 2024 when Bertram Hardnett, from the Navy College Office, and Ltjg Andrew Slattery, the Division Officer for NAVSTA Norfolk’s Public Affairs Office, started planning the brand-new experience. The duo started by gathering representatives from institutions of higher education, planning presentations from sources relevant to helping Sailors and their dependents find exciting and applicable opportunities in higher education, reserving the spaces needed to host the event, and brainstorming an effective and lively marketing campaign.



After months of planning, the Education Summit kicked off on May 9, 2024 at 0830 with an introduction from Capt. Janet Days, the Commanding Officer of NAVSTA Norfolk. Days welcomed those in attendance and provided words of encouragement to the Sailors in attendance.



“I want you to understand what is available to you as a service member, whether you stay in two years or twenty you should take advantage of what is given to you,” said Days. “There is more that you can do! It is how you are going to use the services, the programs or how to use the GI bill for yourself or your family!”



Following Days’ remarks, presenters from the Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Survey, Transition Assistance Program (TAP’s) Educators, U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC), Navy College Program and NAVSTA Norfolk Career Counselors spoke on a variety of topics, touching on subjects such as: professional experiences and opportunities within the Navy, higher education opportunities within the Navy, and using the Navy’s resources for educational success after transitioning into the civilian world.



After the presentations, Sailors spoke face-to-face with representatives from over 30 institutions from around the United States. The participating institutions included colleges & universities, trade & technical schools, as well as scholarship and transitioning organizations. From public to private schools, religious to secular schools, technical to liberal arts schools, and west coast to east coast-based schools, the Education Summit served up a rich and diverse fare of educational opportunities to its guests.



“The school I found most interesting was the [United States] Naval Community College,” said Ensign Daniel Haley, the Educational Service Officer (ESO) on the USS Gonzalez (DDG-66). “I wanted to learn more about the education resource opportunities for my own personal growth to give to the Junior Sailors from my command. Education is always changing, I'm excited for next year to attend the new seminar because of the new resources.”



With the huge success of this year’s Education Summit, the NAVSTA Norfolk team is excited and looking forward to hosting an even bigger and better Education Summit during its second appearance in 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:41 Story ID: 473713 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk hosts First Annual Education Summit, by PO3 Jessica Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.