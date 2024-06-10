‘Operation MWR’ concert featuring Dierks Bentely brings record numbers to NAVSTA Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (NSN) – More than 15,000 personnel attended the ‘Operation MWR’ concert onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk featuring country music superstar Dierks Bentley and special guest Colbie Caillat, May 4. This is the first concert the base has hosted since 2019 and saw a record turnout.



Naval Station Norfolk was selected to host the new entertainment program, Operation MWR, by Commander Navy Installation Command’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) quality of life program. MWR plays a crucial role in supporting the well-being of Sailors, veterans, retirees and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, as well as their families. This resiliency initiative is designed to celebrate and support the continuous commitment of the Navy community. The program’s slogan, ‘'We've Got Your Six,' represents the Navy’s commitment to their well-being and readiness.



“This event is extremely important for all our service members, families and civilians who are also part of our military family,” said Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer. “The importance of these quality-of-life events and programs is absolutely paramount and this is an amazing example to show our personnel that we care. Just as the slogan goes, “We’ve Got Your Six.””



With more than 65 events planned at Navy bases both in the U.S. and overseas between May and June 2024, Operation MWR will feature live performances from over 50 entertainers. In addition to Dierks Bentley, the lineup at other naval installations includes, hip-hop legend Ludacris, alternative-rock band The All-American Rejects and renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan. Operation MWR will also spotlight fan favorites like Eli Young Band, Goo Goo Dolls, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Plain White T’s, Russell Dickerson and White Panda.



"Our diverse lineup truly offers something for everyone, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences," explained Brooke Haley, CNIC Fleet and Family Readiness Liberty and Community Recreation Program Manager. "Whether you're a fan of country, hip-hop, rock, or comedy, Operation MWR has an event that you won't want to miss."



Colbie Caillat opened the concert and played for approximately an hour. Following Caillat, Dierks Bentley took the stage and played his hits for nearly two hours as the crowd danced and sang along.



“We had such an amazing time, even better than expected,” said concert attendee, Robin Singleton. “Everyone who was involved in putting this event together, especially MWR, did such an amazing job. We are so thankful and hope this is something that will continue to take place at the base! We will certainly be there.”



For more information about the “We’ve Got Your Six” initiative and upcoming events go to: https://www.navymwr.org/operationmwr/operation-mwr/when-where

