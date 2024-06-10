NAVSTA Norfolk's Facility Operations Department Maintains the Installation

Norfolk, Virginia - Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, the world’s largest naval base, covers over 4,300 acres. To maintain such a large piece of land, the installation requires a department dedicated to the maintenance, upkeep and cleanliness. The department that meets these needs is NAVSTA Norfolk’s Facility Operations Department (N3).



The 30 Sailor Facility Operation Department provides a variety of services for NAVSTA Norfolk that help keep the installation clean and safe which include 24/7 emergency management for debris removal in hazardous areas, towing cars due to safety issues and even providing transportation for large equipment.



Facility Operations is comprised of five distinct divisions: Grounds Division, Emergency Management Division, Transportation Division, Administration Division, Base Ticket and Towing. Every one of the divisions provides a specific service to the installation through their unique set of projects and tasks.



“Each person here has their designated job, which they complete to their fullest abilities,” said Aviation Ordnancemen 2nd Class Louis Bosch, the Grounds Division assistant leading petty officer.



The Grounds Division’s meticulous efforts contribute to maintaining a tidy and organized environment, enhancing the overall appearance of the base and promoting a sense of pride among those who live and work on base. The division does this by diligently cleaning up litter and other large debris scattered around the base and near the waterfront. They also trim brush and other overgrown plants.



Sailors in the Emergency Management Division work around the clock, ensuring that no matter the time or day they are ready to respond to any emergency. In addition to their regular duties, this division plays a crucial role in preparing for and organizing special events like Fleet Fest and concerts, ensuring that parking lots are clear and safe for attendees. This year alone, they successfully removed 150 fallen trees from hazardous areas, mitigating potential risks and hazards.



“I really like [Emergency Management], it's the epitome of shore duty,” said Damage Controlman 2nd Class Trevor Conyers. “The opportunity to learn and use heavy machinery for chopping trees is awesome!”



The Transportation Division is responsible for the supervision of 18 large vehicles that serve various purposes for the other divisions such as towing, grounds maintenance, trash collection, and transportation of heavy equipment like lawn mowers and sandbags. The Sailors in this division regularly check and maintain each vehicle every day to guarantee smooth operations and prevent any potential issues from arising.



Also involved with vehicles, the Base Ticket and Towing Division plays uphold safety regulations on the installation by enforcing the removal of vehicles from unauthorized areas like fire lanes and no parking zones. This ensures that emergency vehicles have clear access and that personnel follow parking rules to ensure an orderly environment on the roads and in the parking lots on base.



Sailors of the Administration Division ensure that their shipmates in the department receive their pay on time and that all their personal paperwork is properly processed. This efficient management of finances and paperwork is essential for maintaining the operational readiness of the department by ensuring that Sailors can focus on their duties without any unnecessary distractions.



Each Sailor at Facility Operations can hold a sense of pride knowing that they help the world’s largest naval base conduct its mission each day and look good while doing it!

