Norfolk Commissary Wins Bill Nichols Award for United States’ Best Large Commissary

Photo By Kelly Wirfel | Norfolk, Virginia (Mar 13, 2024) The employees of the Norfolk Commissary after winning...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Wirfel | Norfolk, Virginia (Mar 13, 2024) The employees of the Norfolk Commissary after winning the Bill Nichols Award for Best Large Commissary in the United States, March 13, 2024. The Norfolk Commissary was selected by Defense Commissary Agency based on a number of factors to include their work ethic, team cohesiveness, work environment, safety, sales and accountability, among other factors. (Courtesy Photo provided by Xavier Miller) see less | View Image Page

Norfolk, Virginia - The Norfolk Commissary won the Bill Nichols Award for best large Commissary in the United States March 1, 2023. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) presented the Norfolk Commissary the prestigious award for their hard work and dedicated service.



Currently, DeCA operates nearly 240 commissary stores worldwide. For the award process, DeCA managed the judging of their large inventory of stores by separating their stores into categories sorted by size and location. From there, DeCA judged their stores based on qualities such as their work ethic, team cohesiveness, work environment, safety, sales and accountability, among other factors.



John Hall, DeCA director and CEO, and Robert Bunch, the DeCA acting Deputy/Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director for Store Operations, presented all the awards during the annual Store Operations Conference. The award presentation took place between Feb. 26 and March 1 at the DeCA Headquarters and Support Center at Fort Gregg-Adams.



"This year's winners put a lot of hard work into providing the best benefit for our patrons," Bunch said. "We have a lot of great employees at the store level, and these awards are a testament to their commitment to their patrons."



Part of the Norfolk Commissary’s success comes from the leadership of Xavier Miller, the site director for the Norfolk Commissary, who came to the Norfolk Commissary in Feb. 2022. Miller previously worked in other areas of DeCA dating back to July 2016. Miller, however, brings over 30 years of retail management experience to the Norfolk Commissary.



Miller contributes the success of the Norfolk Commissary to one major thing---his team’s dedication to their jobs. Miller stated that each one of his workers exemplifies DeCA's vision of ‘To be the grocery provider of choice for our eligible patrons - delivering a vital benefit exclusively for our military community and their families’ and that the award is well deserved.’



“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our entire team,” said Miller. “Each and every one of my staff members has played an integral role in making the Norfolk Commissary the best in the nation. They have gone above and beyond to create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for our military family. Their commitment to delivering this vital benefit with excellence is truly commendable.”



In addition to valuing the work his employees do, Miller also values the relationships fostered with the Commissary’s partners and patrons. These two items, Miller stated, helped the Norfolk Commissary cross the finish line and ultimately win the Bill Nichols Award.



“Behind the scenes we have the support of the installation, contractors, vendors and industry partners that are instrumental in our success,” said Miller. “We deeply value these relationships and look forward to continuing these partnerships. Finally, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our loyal patrons. Without their trust, support and feedback, this would not have been possible.”



Once Miller announced to the employees that they won the award, the store hosted a small celebration attended by both employees and shoppers alike. As part of their award, Norfolk Commissary also earned a physical trophy, which is proudly displayed at the store’s entrance.



For more information on the Norfolk Commissary, please call (757) 423-6070 or visit https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/norfolk-navsta.