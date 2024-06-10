NAVSTA Norfolk Youth Center Names the 2024 NAVSTA Norfolk “Youth of the Year”

Norfolk, Virginia – Personnel from the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Youth Center awarded Jade Abreu, a senior at Nansemond River high school, as the 2024 Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s “Youth of the Year” March 11, 2024. NAVSTA Norfolk’s Youth Center honored Abreu with this distinctive title due to her outstanding achievements in academics and community service.



NAVSTA Norfolk’s “Youth of the Year” program, which started in 2013, recognizes one of the NAVSTA Norfolk Youth Center attendees for their commitment to community service, academic success, good character and establishment of long-term goals. This year, Thomas Caldwell, the NAVSTA Norfolk Youth Center Teen Coordinator, Shannon Lowe, the NAVSTA Norfolk Child and Youth Oversight Director, and Lindsay Adams, the NAVSTA Norfolk School Liaison Officer served as judges on the panel for the “Youth of the Year” award.



“Many of the candidates have strong leadership qualities that allow them to stand apart from other youth,” said Adams. “The installation competition is held in December or January, with candidates having to participate in a panel interview and give a three-minute speech to the judges.”



Abreu ranked 13th among her classmates in the graduating class of 2024 at her high school. Abreu also boasts of continuous membership in the National Honor Society for all four of her high school years as well as a three-year membership in the National Arts Honor Society. Abreu’s art is also displayed at the Chrysler Museum and in downtown Norfolk’s Neon District.



Art is a significant passion for Abreu that she intends to pursue into her future. With her admission and later enrollment to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, GA, Abreu looks



forward to a future filled with creativity as she pursues a college degree in 3D Animation and Visual Effects.



Lastly, Abreu is also member of the Beta Club, a leadership program, and even more than 150 hours of community service during her high school years. Through these outstanding achievements, the judges selected Abreu as NAVSTA Norfolk’s “Youth of the Year”.



“Being named “Youth of the Year” feels like an incredible accomplishment," said Abreu. “I didn’t think I’d make it to this point but with the help of my youth center, advisors, and peers that have become like family to me; I can now say that I’ve gotten to this point.”



After the judges announced Abreu as “Youth of the Year,” she had the opportunity to meet with Capt. Janet Day’s, the commanding officer of NAVSTA Norfolk, on Mar. 6, to ask her a variety of questions, including: “How was [Days’] first year as Commanding Officer of NAVSTA Norfolk?” and “What was [Days’] path through the military like?” in a private interview.



“Meeting Capt. Days was like an out-of-this-world experience,” said Abreu. “She’s given me amazing advice that I’m going to take on not only just after the competition, but as I continue to grow.”



The week after this meeting, NAVSTA Norfolk Youth Center personnel held an official ceremony for Abreu. The ceremony included Capt. Days’ presenting the award to Abreu, followed by Abreu reading her speech.



“I have aspirations to do the incredible,” said Abreu. “The one thing I hope you take away from this [speech] is to go back to your club and light that spark. Do not be afraid to find that interest and to achieve something great. I want to push this message onto the big screen; this message does not have to



stay here for the competition. I think I can really reach out to the youth across the world and encourage them to never give up on their passions.”



After earning her title, Abreu is entered into the semi-final round of the National “Youth of the Year” competition” where she will compete with five other “Youth of the Year” winners to earn the Regional award. If Abreu wins the Regional title, she is slotted to compete for the National “Youth of the Year” award.

