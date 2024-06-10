Navy Medicine Logistics Summit highlights support to the high-end fight

Photo By Bobbie Camp | 240604-N-MS174-1034 FALLS CHURCH, Va. (June 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Bobbie Camp | 240604-N-MS174-1034 FALLS CHURCH, Va. (June 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, the U.S. Navy deputy surgeon and deputy chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, gave opening remarks during the 2024 Navy Medicine Logistics Summit at Defense Health Headquarters, June 4. The 3-day Navy Medicine Logistics Summit gathered more than 80 medical logisticians to communicate readiness updates in alignment with the U.S. Navy Surgeon General’s lines of effort and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Medicine Logistics Summit brought together medical logisticians from across the service to discuss key issues and celebrate top performers at Defense Health Headquarters, June 4-6.



Formerly known as the Navy Medicine Business Operations Training Symposium (NMBOTS), the summit marked the first in-person gathering since 2019. Over three days, 80 attendees participated in discussions about the Navy Medicine 2027 Campaign Plan, challenges of forward sustainment in complex environments, and fostering collaboration within the Navy Medicine logistics community.



“I can’t think of a more exciting time to be in Navy Medicine with the new capabilities that are coming online,” stated Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, the U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General. “We have an incredible opportunity to integrate medical logistics with other maritime functions for distributed maritime operations.”



Presenters communicated goals outlined in the campaign plan, reviewed past, current, and future efforts to maintain medical logistics readiness, identified areas for improvement within the community, and the event was able to strengthen relationships and encourage collaboration while providing career development opportunities.



"Attending the Navy Medicine Logistics Summit for the first time after five years in the Navy has been truly enlightening,” said Lt. Anthony Bah, the material management department head at the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni, Japan. “The demos, particularly their transition and the imminent sunset of certain systems by 2027, have sparked a keen interest in logistics for me. I now recognize the importance of investing in technology and acquiring IT skills, not just for medical logistics but to broaden my capabilities. This summit has motivated me to pursue a path of continual growth and adaptability in my military career."



The event provided a platform to highlight the essential role of logistics in maintaining medical readiness and supporting quality healthcare and patient safety of Navy personnel around the world.



"The senior leadership's passion is palpable, and rare in today's environment,” concluded Navy Medicine’s 2023 Logistician of the Year, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Curtis Smith, from 2nd Medical Logistics Company. “I'm determined to carry this commitment back to my workplace, instilling it in my junior Sailors. It's about igniting their potential, fueling their growth, and passing on the torch of inspiration."



The summit recognized the dedication and achievements of outstanding individuals across various categories: Enlisted Supply Technician of the Year Logistics Specialist 1st Class Curtis A. Smith, Junior Logistician of the Year Lt. Sarah R. Chombeau, Operational Bio-Medical Equipment Technician of the Year Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Lorenzo Nugpo, Cross Functional Team of the Year Operations, Design and Logistics Team, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Cmdr. Robert A. Edgar Award for Military Operational Medical Logistician of the Year Lt. Cmdr. Anthony P. Ochiltree, Senior Shore-Based Medical Logistician of the Year Lt. Cmdr. Elena V. Williams, Shore-Based Bio-Medical Equipment Technician of the Year Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rick E. Brown, Civilian Medical Logistician or Supply Technician of the Year, Laurie Beck, and Civilian Medical Equipment and Technology Professional of the Year Eric B. Jones.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.