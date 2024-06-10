Rededication Celebration of the Charlotte Army Reserve Center

Photo By Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin | The 108th Training Command hosted the Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin | The 108th Training Command hosted the Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication ceremony on June 8, 2024. The event provided an opportunity to reconnect with the community, demonstrate the Army Reserve's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and civilians and reintroduce the 108th Training Command's multifaceted mission as the only USAR Drill Command in the Army. see less | View Image Page

The 108th Training Command hosted the Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication ceremony on June 8, 2024. The event provided an opportunity to reconnect with the community, demonstrate the Army Reserve's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers and civilians and reintroduce the 108th Training Command's multifaceted mission as the only USAR Drill Command in the Army.



"Renovating our facilities is not just a renewal of spaces, but a recommitment to our soldiers and community. It symbolizes our unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those who serve, fostering a stronger, more engaged military family," Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III Commanding General, 108th Training Command (IET).



Charlotte Army Reserve Center Tenants Include:



81st Readiness Division - 812th Human Resources Company

143rd Expeditionary Command - 812th Transportation Company

Army Reserve Medical Command - 7904 Troop Medical Clinic

Army Reserve Legal Command - 134th Legal Operations Detachment

Army Reserve Career Group