    Rededication Celebration of the Charlotte Army Reserve Center

    Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication ceremony on June 8, 2024

    The 108th Training Command hosted the Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication

    CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Story by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    The 108th Training Command hosted the Charlotte Army Reserve Center rededication ceremony on June 8, 2024. The event provided an opportunity to reconnect with the community, demonstrate the Army Reserve's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers and civilians and reintroduce the 108th Training Command's multifaceted mission as the only USAR Drill Command in the Army.

    "Renovating our facilities is not just a renewal of spaces, but a recommitment to our soldiers and community. It symbolizes our unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those who serve, fostering a stronger, more engaged military family," Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III Commanding General, 108th Training Command (IET).

    Charlotte Army Reserve Center Tenants Include:

    81st Readiness Division - 812th Human Resources Company
    143rd Expeditionary Command - 812th Transportation Company
    Army Reserve Medical Command - 7904 Troop Medical Clinic
    Army Reserve Legal Command - 134th Legal Operations Detachment
    Army Reserve Career Group

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:46
    Story ID: 473681
    Location: CHARLOTTE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

