USAF medical team provides healthcare to Peruvian patients

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kim Broughton, 96th Surgical Squadron orthopedic surgeon,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kim Broughton, 96th Surgical Squadron orthopedic surgeon, conducts surgery on a leg alongside Peruvian surgeons at Hospital Nacional Dos de Mayo in Lima, Peru, as part of exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024, June 10, 2024. Medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force with interpreters from the U.S. Army teamed up to provide medical care for Peruvian patients, improving quality of life while building relationships with the partner nation. This combined, joint force exercise focuses on building strong partnerships with partner-nation militaries so the nations are always ready to work together, whatever challenges they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer) see less | View Image Page

LIMA, Peru – U.S. Air Force medical professionals volunteered their services to improve the quality of life for local nationals at Hospital Nacional Dos de Mayo in Lima, Peru, throughout exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024, May 28 - June 14, 2024.



This collaborative effort focused on conducting critical surgeries, medical procedures and administering medicine, while also sharing best practices with the host nation.



Composed of surgeons, nurses and other specialists, the team worked alongside Peruvian medical experts to deliver comprehensive healthcare services.



"As an orthopedic surgeon, I have been able to connect with their orthopedic department," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kim Broughton, 96th Surgical Squadron orthopedic surgeon from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. "The big picture of this mission is to go hand in hand to support them with their everyday mission; and we have an opportunity to meet the local staff and learn how they take care of their patients."



While learning about their facilities and methods of providing care, the U.S. Air Force medical team cared for more than 750 patients. The orthopedic team performed procedures on tibia, ankle, hip and elbow fractures; replaced knees and hips; and even performed a wrist fusion and partial foot amputation.



The emergency room team was equally busy, treating patients with abdominal pain, performing intubations, and executing life-saving interventions such as advanced cardiac life support.



“We get to work together to make life better for their patients,” Broughton said. “That’s the most important piece – showing a very active hands-on means of ‘we support you.’ This is a very real way we can show it. This year, we’re able to see some of the things that are their constraints that potentially, in the future, we can help with.”



As surgeons mended broken bones, the Peruvian and U.S. medical teams forged lasting relationships through these experiences. The staff shared knowledge on infection control, needle safety and tips on preserving personal protective equipment.



“We’re here to show big-picture support through very tangible means,” added Broughton. “That’s one of our goals – to make lasting relationships.”



The success of these efforts was bolstered by the indispensable role played by U.S. Army interpreters, who facilitated clear communication between the U.S. medical team and Peruvian patients and staff. Their ability to bridge the language gap was crucial in ensuring accurate diagnoses, effective treatments and efficient operational logistics.



"I’m not a military medic, so terminology has been a little difficult," said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Macarena Sandoval, Utah National Guard 141st Battalion linguist. "I got assigned to Dr. Broughton … she has been explaining to me how things work, that way I’m able to translate that in my head and translate it over to the Peruvian doctors.”



Each day, Sandoval would start by translating the agenda for the scheduled procedures, including details on each patient’s medical condition. She would then accompany Broughton in the operating room to facilitate communication throughout each procedure.



Through her language skills, Sandoval helped build relationships between the U.S. medical teams and Peruvian patients and doctors.



“It’s pretty rewarding in that sense,” she added. “ You get to know and help a lot of people.”



Resolute Sentinel 2024 underscores the U.S. commitment to humanitarian assistance and capacity-building efforts in Latin America. Through the combined expertise of U.S. Air Force medical professionals and the linguistic support of U.S. Army interpreters, the exercise has not only delivered critical healthcare services but also fostered enduring relationships with the Peruvian medical community.



As the exercise concludes, the positive impacts of these collaborative healthcare initiatives will continue to resonate, reflecting the dedication and compassion of the U.S. Armed Forces in their mission to support and uplift communities in need.