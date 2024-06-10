Battalion commander administers oath of enlistment at OKC baseball game

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 7, 2024) – Lt. Col. Adam Kirschling, the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment commander, administered the oath of enlistment June 7 at the Chickashaw Bricktown Ballpark to 10 Army Soldiers and 4 Airmen. The enlistment ceremony was part of the stadium’s Armed Forces Night, held just before Oklahoma City Baseball Club played against Round Rock Express.



“Everyone who joins the military, whether enlisted or as an officer, has one thing in common – they must swear in by the military oath of enlistment or military oath of office,” said Kirschling.



The U.S. Armed Forces oath of enlistment dates back to June 14, 1775 when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army.



“While the oath has changed in various forms throughout the years, its importance to the military profession has stood firm,” said Kirschling.



Kirschling made sure to speak with the new recruits before the ceremony, asking what branch they would be going into after they graduate basic training. One Army recruit said she planned to go through Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) to become a medical officer.

