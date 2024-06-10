Peruvian, U.S. Coast Guards conduct pollution control exercise during RS24

LIMA, Peru – The Peruvian and U.S. Coast Guards conducted joint pollution response exercises during Resolute Sentinel 2024 May 27-June 7, 2024 throughout Peru.



The exercises emphasized the importance of collaboration and regional environmental protection, designed to enhance the capabilities and cooperation between the two nations in dealing with oil spills and other hazardous substances in varying bodies of water.



“The main objective of executing a joint oil-spill response exercise is to combine both experiences and techniques to respond against an oil spill at sea and in rivers," said Commander Miguel Navarro, head of the IFC for Latin America, Peruvian Navy Coast Guard. This expert exchange helps improve the response time and make both coast guard organizations more efficient when facing a man-made disaster."



U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Sydney Sonnega, Gulf Strike Team assistant operations officer, who led the pollution response training in Iquitos, Peru explained that both coast guard organizations were able to experience an expert exchange and collaboration increasing efficiency in conducting oil spill response operations.



"The objective of the pollution response exercise is to share information about how pollution response is conducted in our respective countries, their similarities, differences, and challenges,” Sonnega said.



"It is also an opportunity to share training and work together to improve pollution response for the communities impacted and subsequently the environment," Sonnega added.



The exercises which were conducted in the waters of Callao and Iquitos, Peru, involved multiple scenarios, including an oil spill at sea and another in a river designed to test and refine the response strategies of both nation’s coast guardsmen.



"The scenario at sea provides the opportunity to practice how to handle an oil spill as the drift is the main enemy," Navarro explained. "The scenario at a river presents a different challenge with the continuous flow of fresh water running in one direction. This is why the techniques are different, and the expert exchange in these operations is very useful."



For the exercise performed in Iquitos, detailed scenarios tested contingency plans required by Peruvian law.



"We tested the contingency plans for one refinery facility and one vessel that carries diesel for fueling other vessels," Sonnega explained. "The facility scenario involved the discharge of oil through a connecting valve while offloading crude oil, deploying a drum skimmer in addition to a boom for their exercise. The vessel scenario involved the discharge of diesel during fueling of a commercial ferry, utilizing absorbent pads and a boom."



While key aspects of the joint exercises include oil spill control, recovery of the product, final disposal, crisis management and media management, they also provided insight to each nation’s way of handling the crisis.



“A significant takeaway from Resolute Sentinel is the understanding of how each other’s Coast Guards operate, their construct and responsibilities that ultimately define how we respond to a pollution case respectively," Sonnega noted.



The exercise also tested the response capabilities of the companies that handle the oil or hazardous substances to not only introduce but maximize learning new and innovative techniques to handle oil spill operations and improving overall pollution response capabilities.



"The response of the company that handles the oil or the hazardous substance is being tested in every exercise," Navarro said. "The company is obliged to have the assets and means to be activated in case an oil spill occurs, while the coast guards ensure the emergency plan is activated and conducted the best way possible.”



"Regional experience exchange can substantially help any partner nation perform better in conducting oil spill and hazardous substance response operations," Navarro added.



In terms of environmental protection and regional cooperation, the significance of conducting such exercises cannot be overstated. These environmental exercises address potential impacts by discussing environmentally sensitive areas in the vicinity of the exercise location.



"Our first responders to incidents like these are crucial to minimizing impact to local communities and the environment," Sonnega said. "The drills create an opportunity to practice these skills as well as receive feedback to help improve response efficiency. The Peruvian Coast Guard has pre-identified high-risk areas. The Amazon River is a very unique environment and provides its own challenges. Performing these drills helps identify and brainstorm ways to improve or mitigate impact to the environment.”



The long-term benefits of this joint exercise extend beyond immediate operational improvements, including increased responder skills, shared ideas for efficiency and resources for future spill or hazardous response assistance.



"RS2024 has helped in regional networking and cooperation, building new relationships that go beyond our national borders, all in the scope of facing new common threats," Navarro said.



Resolute Sentinel 2024 continues to play a crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the Peruvian and U.S. Coast Guards, ensuring both nations are better prepared to handle environmental threats and protect the region's maritime and riverine environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 15:57 Story ID: 473658 Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peruvian, U.S. Coast Guards conduct pollution control exercise during RS24, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.