Xeve Perez competes at MCRD Parris Island

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – Fourteen-year-old golfer Xeve Perez, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 4-5 to compete in the second annual American Junior Golf Association(AJGA) tournament hosted at The Legends Golf Course.



Xeve is competing in the AJGA, the highest level for junior golfers, as the youngest participant competing this year.



Xeve is supported by his mother Christina Perez, and his father Miguel Perez, a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major. Both parents have supported his career since he started to play golf at two-years-old, and continue to aid him in managing his schedule, and keeping him motivated to continue his passion.



As Miguel spent time on deployments, Xeve started to pick up golf on the nearby course. His mother bought him equipment and gave him his first lessons. By the time Xeve was four, Miguel retired from the Army and dedicated his time being a dad and supporting Xeve’s new found passion. He instilled in Xeve a sense of discipline and professionalism that he learned in the Army.



“Golf takes a lot of discipline, and I try not to be too Command Sergeant Major, but I do make sure that he’s where he needs to be and make sure he’s really taking the sport serious.” said Miguel, “It’s not a sport where you just drop your kid off with a coach in baseball practice or football practice. It takes a lot of money for golf balls, memberships, and equipment.”



Xeve needs this discipline from his father in order to manage his tight schedule. Along with practicing every day, he is an ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club, the NFL Alumni, and the Veteran Golf Association. He also manages sponsorships from Puma Golf, Cobra Golf, and GSE Worldwide.



“My mom is like the bread and butter, the team X-Man.” said Xeve, “ She helps me with my school. She’s my learning coach, she helps me with studying, tests.



Christina, a daughter of a U.S. Marine, also instilled discipline and manners in Xeve. Both parents have inspired him to not just be a good golfer, but a good citizen as well. Xeve spends a lot of his time giving back to his community when not playing golf. He assists kids in the Boys and Girls Club with getting their own golf equipment.



As his first AJGA tournament, Xeve felt a lot of pressure being the youngest player at the tournament. The competitors' ages in the tournament ranged from fifteen to nineteen years old, but despite the age and experience differences, Xeve was ready to compete at the next level.



“This tournament was such a big confidence booster.” said Xeve, “I feel confident heading into future AJGA tournaments. Getting to have this kind of experience at this highest level of junior golf is wonderful”



With Tiger Woods being his biggest inspiration, Xeve hopes to continue his career through college, and eventually play in the Professional Golfers' Association(PGA).



Xeve was asked if he had anything encouraging to say to young golfers.



“Never give up, just keep pushing forward and inspiring others and making a positive impact on your community.”





