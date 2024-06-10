USNS Pecos Supports USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.



Through a series of 33 replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Pecos delivered 567 pallets of food, parts, equipment and mail. In addition, the ship delivered 4.4 million gallons of diesel ship fuel and 3.2 million gallons of JP5 aviation fuel.



MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea, benefits the Navy, by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, and allows them to stay in the area of operation longer, and without the need to come into port for supplies.



Just as RAS events allow Navy ships to stay on station for longer periods of time, so too does MSC’s ability to receive fuel from tanker ships at-sea. While Pecos was delivering fuel and supplies to the ships of the Lincoln strike group, the oiler was receiving fuel from the tanker Empire State. The more traditional option is for ships like Pecos to return to port to a fuel pier to take on fuel for delivery. The option for a combat logistics ship to receive bulk cargo fuel at sea, from a tanker, gives MSC flexibility in obtaining products needed by Navy customers quickly and efficiently.

In addition to providing logistics services to the Lincoln carrier strike group, Pecos also served as the Pacific duty oilers, delivering supplies to other Navy ships in the area.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

