Finney takes command of the ShOC-N

The 805th Combat Training Squadron hosted a squadron change of command ceremony on the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis operations floor at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 31.



Lt. Col. Shawn “Money” Finney took command of the 805th CTS from Lt. Col. John “Sox” Ohlund during a ceremony officiated by Col. Robert Smith, 505th Combat Training Group commander.



Smith praised Ohlund for a job well done, recounting his contributions to the ShOC-N’s mission.



“Lt. Col. Ohlund has been the backbone of the 805th CTS’s transformation from ACC’s AOC [Air Combat Command’s Air Operations Center] training unit to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s JADC2 [Joint All-Domain Command and Control] experimentation battle lab. His leadership, in-depth knowledge of BMC2 [Battle Management C2] coupled with network, data, and software acumen, enabled him to build the infrastructure, manpower, and relationships required to make this leap,” said Smith.



Before relinquishing command, Ohlund stated, “It’s been an amazing four years in the squadron leading through organizational change. All but 14 arrived since my tenure here at ShOC-N, and now we have more than 200 personnel. Despite the massive turnover, the mission accomplishments of the ShOC-N team are impressive.”



Reflecting on his two years in command, Ohlund expressed, “The command’s efforts for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 were a testament to the ShOC-N’s capability. The team has repeatedly shown its expertise in tying legacy systems and networks with modernized software and data flows. The Bamboo Eagle debrief showed the value of fully exercising C2, and the 805th CTS was just one part of the bigger 505th Command and Control Wing team supporting.”



Ohlund concluded, “It’s been an honor serving at the ShOC-N. The team has a unique value to the Air Force, turning ideas and questions into reality and answers. This team proves the ‘drive before you buy’ philosophy in support of objective metrics for the Department of the Air Force.”



Smith awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to Ohlund in recognition of his distinguished service while assigned to the 805th CTS before the official changing of command and passing of the guidon, a tradition dating back to 1775 that allows unit members to officially recognize the authority of the incoming commander and honor the service of the outgoing commander.



Ohlund is headed to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to attend Air War College.



Smith praised Finney’s leadership, breadth of C2 experience, passion for caring for Airmen and Guardians, stating there is no doubt he is the right leader at the right time to lead the ShOC.



“Lt. Col. Finney has proven himself as the 805th CTS director of operations, forging a quickly increasing experimentation battle rhythm with Headquarters Air Force, ACC, and PEO C3BM [program executive officer C2, Communications and BM] that has already informed $100 million worth of acquisition decisions. We look forward to his continued leadership as he takes the ShOC to the next level,” said Smith.



Finney is a senior air battle manager with more than 17 years of experience on multiple C2 systems, including the E-3 airborne warning and control system aircraft, control and reporting centers, and AOCs.



As the 805th CTS director of operations, Finney directed the integration of air, space, and cyberspace technologies for various government agencies such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, various industry partners, and federally funded research and development centers.



Addressing the 805th CTS for the first time as commander, Finney said, “It is an honor and privilege to lead the men and women of the ShOC. This team is the vanguard for experimentation that yields insights to our warfighters’ most vexing challenges and questions. The credibility of the ShOC rests upon the tremendous men and women of the ShOC team, something we’ll never lose sight of.”



Finney discussed the squadron’s vision to be the beacon for innovative C2 solutions that revolutionize warfighter decision making advantages.



“The future of the ShOC has never been brighter. The demand signal for innovative solutions, integration opportunities, and data-driven insights will keep our team busy for years to come. The ShOC is proud of our ability to turn ideas and questions into reality and answers for the benefit of the Air Force and our warfighters,” stated Finney.



Finney concluded, “The ShOC has settled into a stable cycle of experimentation and support to the warfighter. ShOC experimentation events must feed into U.S. Air Force Warfare Center portfolio exercises. Getting early software and hardware solutions into the hands of experimental subjects and exercise participants, especially in exercise Bamboo Eagle, is a crucial opportunity the ShOC provides to the warfighter.”



Finney takes responsibility of ACC’s focal point for experimentation, rapid development, and test support to JADC2 technical solutions and tactics, techniques and procedures. He will lead more than 200 air, space, cyberspace, intelligence, and non-kinetic professionals, and the integration of software development, C2 systems, and networking for the tactical and operational levels of war.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:13 Story ID: 473642 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finney takes command of the ShOC-N, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.