Chicagoland area welcomes a new commanding general

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Maj. Gen. Eugene J. LeBouef, right, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, hands the Command Colors to Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley ,center, during the 85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command Assumption of Command ceremony, June 7, 2024, at the Arlington Heights Army Reserve Center. Shanley assumed command of the 85th USARSC there. Shanley comes to the 85th USARSC with a vast experience serving at a variety of Army commands and overseas experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

Arlington Heights, Ill. - An 11-gun salute welcomed the new commanding general for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, Friday morning, June 7, 2024.



Family members, friends and distinguished visitors were present during the Assumption of Command ceremony for Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley who joined the Army as a second lieutenant in the military police corps.



“I pinned his second lieutenant bars on him in 1996. I had no idea he would stay in so long,” said John Scully, retired two star general and Civilian Aide to Secretary of the Army Emeritus (Illinois). “I think back to the time I took command of a transportation brigade as a general. You must remember you’re only in command for a short period of time. You have to be cognizant of the fact that you represent the Army first and then yourself.”



During his remarks to the audience, Shanley thanked the people who helped him along the way, to include his parents, who stressed development of leadership qualities.



“I want to thank Lieutenant General Daniels for providing me with this amazing opportunity. The Soldiers you see here today represent the 3300 Soldiers of the 85th Support Command across the United States,” Shanley said. “I’m excited, proud, and humbled to be given this opportunity. The men and women of the 85th Support Command are out there getting it done. I pledge to give you my very best. God bless you all. God Bless America. Custer Spirit!”



It requires an officer with certain qualities to be selected for a general officer position.



“Only those that distinguish themselves in their potential move forward to general. Your largest responsibility as a general is to take charge, lead by example and be a great team member among your peers,” said Maj. Gen. Eugene J. LeBouef, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina. “General officers work very well together. We’re charged with solving the toughest problems. To do that we need to help other general officers.”



In addition to high-ranking military officers, civilian officials like Arlington Heights’ Mayor Tom Hayes, who previously served as an Army Reserve officer at the 85th Support command, attended the ceremony.



“I’m just so honored to be a member of the community that honors our heroes and I’m very honored to welcome a new commander to the Arlington Heights area,” said Hayes.



Soldiers assigned to the 85th Support Command color guard presented the colors during the ceremony. One of those Soldiers shared his thoughts on participating in the ceremony.



“I’m honored to be part of the color guard. Being a member of this team gives us an opportunity to be part of these prestigious events,” said Sgt. Amrit Sandhu, G-8, 85th USARSC. “It’s great to be part of this ceremony. It was a great experience.”



After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cake and coffee and had an opportunity to congratulate the new commanding general.

“It’s a very humbling experience. I’ve realized I didn’t do this by myself,” said Shanley. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people. It’s a great day.”