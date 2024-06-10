National Guard Airmen from
the 141st Medical Group
and Mission Support Group
participated in this year’s
Sustainment Year Collective
Training Event (SYCTE), here
at Camp Rilea, Ore, April 22, to
April 27, to train with their Army
National Guard counterparts.
The 10th Homeland Response
Force (HRF) sponsors the SYCTE
to bring Pacific Northwest Air
Force and Army National Guard
together to train, ensuring
readiness in the case of a mass
casualty scenario.
“We know what we’re doing,
but to be in the scenario
and put all the anxiety and
adrenaline and everything all
together makes it completely
different,” said Senior Airman
Madison Dillenbeck, 141st
Medical Group Detachment 1
aerospace medic.
“To be able to run through
this exercise helps to build
confidence, so when it happens
in the real world, we got this. We
practice like we play.”
There were many components
to the SYCTE, for the medical
side of the house, the focus was
on mass casualty patient care.
“The search and extraction
team brings us a patient, we code
that patient based on necessity,
load them on to a litter, and
then our team will move them
to decontamination (DECON),”
Dillenbeck said. “They are then
cleaned from any contaminants,
and then they can go back and get
care from the providers."
“You hear about all the bits and
pieces, and you can’t always picture
what that’s going to look like, but
once I saw how everything flows
together it’s amazing how we
can pull it all together so quickly.”
Dillenbeck added.
Medical personnel tasks for
SYCTE included taking vitals for
every exercise “player”, site set
up, and running through realistic
casualty scenarios.
"When we do medical monitoring, we
evaluate the health and readiness for
someone to be able to put their suit
on and go out into the “footprint”,
respond, and come back,” said Lt
Col Kandace Kannberg 141st MDG
Det 1 commander. “One of the main
priorities was to set up our area to
meet and receive patients from our
search and extraction team.”
Like a well-oiled machine, the
medical team triaged patients with
the help of their Army counterparts.
“What brings me joy in this mission
is just seeing all of our people coming
together, both Army and Air,” said
Senior Master Sgt Adam Brunnemann
141st MDG Det1 Senior Enlisted
Leader. “Training together to be able
to serve our country and our nation is
important to show our communities
that we’re here for them, we are them,
we may be suffering at the same time,
but we’re still there to help.”
In the event of a national emergency
or disaster, National Guard members
answer the call, each Airman and
Soldier bringing their unique skill set
to the fight.
“The skill set that Army brings
is different than what Air brings,”
Brunnemann said. “It makes
the mission that much more
impactful when we come together.
We are just that much more
effective at taking care of the
civilian population when they are
experiencing the worst.”
While meeting training objectives
is at the forefront of any strategic
event, connection and camaraderie
is an added bonus.
“The medical team is always
motivated and positive and ready to
give more than 100 percent every
time,” Kannberg said. “At the end
of the day our goal is the same and
that’s to take care of our community
members and take care of each other.
Just being able to work with each
other and learn what another section
does to become more understanding
of the big picture is so rewarding.”
Mighty medics lead the way caring
for their own and for the nation.
Joint exercises continue to keep
our jets fueled and boots on the
ground, ensuring readiness in a
real-world scenario.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 12:38
|Story ID:
|473632
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRACTICE LIKE WE PLAY, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
