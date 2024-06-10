Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRACTICE LIKE WE PLAY

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    National Guard Airmen from
    the 141st Medical Group
    and Mission Support Group
    participated in this year’s
    Sustainment Year Collective
    Training Event (SYCTE), here
    at Camp Rilea, Ore, April 22, to
    April 27, to train with their Army
    National Guard counterparts.
    The 10th Homeland Response
    Force (HRF) sponsors the SYCTE
    to bring Pacific Northwest Air
    Force and Army National Guard
    together to train, ensuring
    readiness in the case of a mass
    casualty scenario.
    “We know what we’re doing,
    but to be in the scenario
    and put all the anxiety and
    adrenaline and everything all
    together makes it completely
    different,” said Senior Airman
    Madison Dillenbeck, 141st
    Medical Group Detachment 1
    aerospace medic.
    “To be able to run through
    this exercise helps to build
    confidence, so when it happens
    in the real world, we got this. We
    practice like we play.”
    There were many components
    to the SYCTE, for the medical
    side of the house, the focus was
    on mass casualty patient care.
    “The search and extraction
    team brings us a patient, we code
    that patient based on necessity,
    load them on to a litter, and
    then our team will move them
    to decontamination (DECON),”
    Dillenbeck said. “They are then
    cleaned from any contaminants,
    and then they can go back and get
    care from the providers."
    “You hear about all the bits and
    pieces, and you can’t always picture
    what that’s going to look like, but
    once I saw how everything flows
    together it’s amazing how we
    can pull it all together so quickly.”
    Dillenbeck added.
    Medical personnel tasks for
    SYCTE included taking vitals for
    every exercise “player”, site set
    up, and running through realistic
    casualty scenarios.
    "When we do medical monitoring, we
    evaluate the health and readiness for
    someone to be able to put their suit
    on and go out into the “footprint”,
    respond, and come back,” said Lt
    Col Kandace Kannberg 141st MDG
    Det 1 commander. “One of the main
    priorities was to set up our area to
    meet and receive patients from our
    search and extraction team.”
    Like a well-oiled machine, the
    medical team triaged patients with
    the help of their Army counterparts.
    “What brings me joy in this mission
    is just seeing all of our people coming
    together, both Army and Air,” said
    Senior Master Sgt Adam Brunnemann
    141st MDG Det1 Senior Enlisted
    Leader. “Training together to be able
    to serve our country and our nation is
    important to show our communities
    that we’re here for them, we are them,
    we may be suffering at the same time,
    but we’re still there to help.”
    In the event of a national emergency
    or disaster, National Guard members
    answer the call, each Airman and
    Soldier bringing their unique skill set
    to the fight.
    “The skill set that Army brings
    is different than what Air brings,”
    Brunnemann said. “It makes
    the mission that much more
    impactful when we come together.
    We are just that much more
    effective at taking care of the
    civilian population when they are
    experiencing the worst.”
    While meeting training objectives
    is at the forefront of any strategic
    event, connection and camaraderie
    is an added bonus.
    “The medical team is always
    motivated and positive and ready to
    give more than 100 percent every
    time,” Kannberg said. “At the end
    of the day our goal is the same and
    that’s to take care of our community
    members and take care of each other.
    Just being able to work with each
    other and learn what another section
    does to become more understanding
    of the big picture is so rewarding.”
    Mighty medics lead the way caring
    for their own and for the nation.
    Joint exercises continue to keep
    our jets fueled and boots on the
    ground, ensuring readiness in a
    real-world scenario.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:38
    Story ID: 473632
    Location: OREGON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRACTICE LIKE WE PLAY, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Washington National Guard
    Or.
    Camp Rilea
    10th HRF

