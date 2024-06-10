National Guard Airmen from

the 141st Medical Group

and Mission Support Group

participated in this year’s

Sustainment Year Collective

Training Event (SYCTE), here

at Camp Rilea, Ore, April 22, to

April 27, to train with their Army

National Guard counterparts.

The 10th Homeland Response

Force (HRF) sponsors the SYCTE

to bring Pacific Northwest Air

Force and Army National Guard

together to train, ensuring

readiness in the case of a mass

casualty scenario.

“We know what we’re doing,

but to be in the scenario

and put all the anxiety and

adrenaline and everything all

together makes it completely

different,” said Senior Airman

Madison Dillenbeck, 141st

Medical Group Detachment 1

aerospace medic.

“To be able to run through

this exercise helps to build

confidence, so when it happens

in the real world, we got this. We

practice like we play.”

There were many components

to the SYCTE, for the medical

side of the house, the focus was

on mass casualty patient care.

“The search and extraction

team brings us a patient, we code

that patient based on necessity,

load them on to a litter, and

then our team will move them

to decontamination (DECON),”

Dillenbeck said. “They are then

cleaned from any contaminants,

and then they can go back and get

care from the providers."

“You hear about all the bits and

pieces, and you can’t always picture

what that’s going to look like, but

once I saw how everything flows

together it’s amazing how we

can pull it all together so quickly.”

Dillenbeck added.

Medical personnel tasks for

SYCTE included taking vitals for

every exercise “player”, site set

up, and running through realistic

casualty scenarios.

"When we do medical monitoring, we

evaluate the health and readiness for

someone to be able to put their suit

on and go out into the “footprint”,

respond, and come back,” said Lt

Col Kandace Kannberg 141st MDG

Det 1 commander. “One of the main

priorities was to set up our area to

meet and receive patients from our

search and extraction team.”

Like a well-oiled machine, the

medical team triaged patients with

the help of their Army counterparts.

“What brings me joy in this mission

is just seeing all of our people coming

together, both Army and Air,” said

Senior Master Sgt Adam Brunnemann

141st MDG Det1 Senior Enlisted

Leader. “Training together to be able

to serve our country and our nation is

important to show our communities

that we’re here for them, we are them,

we may be suffering at the same time,

but we’re still there to help.”

In the event of a national emergency

or disaster, National Guard members

answer the call, each Airman and

Soldier bringing their unique skill set

to the fight.

“The skill set that Army brings

is different than what Air brings,”

Brunnemann said. “It makes

the mission that much more

impactful when we come together.

We are just that much more

effective at taking care of the

civilian population when they are

experiencing the worst.”

While meeting training objectives

is at the forefront of any strategic

event, connection and camaraderie

is an added bonus.

“The medical team is always

motivated and positive and ready to

give more than 100 percent every

time,” Kannberg said. “At the end

of the day our goal is the same and

that’s to take care of our community

members and take care of each other.

Just being able to work with each

other and learn what another section

does to become more understanding

of the big picture is so rewarding.”

Mighty medics lead the way caring

for their own and for the nation.

Joint exercises continue to keep

our jets fueled and boots on the

ground, ensuring readiness in a

real-world scenario.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 Story ID: 473632 by SrA Anneliese Kaiser