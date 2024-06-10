141ST SFS FLEXES CAPABILITIES WITH AIRFIELD RECAPTURE EXERCISE

141st Security Forces Squadron executed an
airfield recapture mission and a base setup during
an exercise on April 12, 2024, at the 7 Mile Military
Training Area in Spokane, Wash.
The first call to action was a Warning Order
(WARNO) for the local 7 Mile Military Training
Area, on the day before. The report was a
simulated airfield recapture mission and base
setup. Using the WARNO as reference, squad
leaders and squad members proceeded to create
a five paragraph Operation Order (OPORD), a
detailed plan for the airfield recapture mission.
Upon arrival, security forces members
were met with hostile fire. They quickly
reacted to contact and eliminated the
enemy; then secured the area to create the
base of operations.
In order to form a base of operations, a fully
capable entry control point, multiple defensive
fighting positions with heavy and semiautomatic
weapons, and an active Base Defense
Operations Center (BDOC) were established.
Multiple teams were assembled and tasked
with an array of missions. The tasks included
intelligence gathering with a dismounted patrol
to the last known enemy, securing the base of
operations, and protecting personnel and the
simulated aircraft from enemies.
Throughout the day multiple enemy attacks
were successfully thwarted. This led to multiple
dismounted missions being conducted to defeat
the enemy in the area and to help the locals take
back control of their island and regain order to
the area.
After a long and treacherous day, the
mission was successful, the enemy was
wiped out, and order was restored.
The exercise facilitated hands on readiness
training for more than 50 required tasks
in an array of different areas needed in
security forces. Some of these readiness
tasks included air base ground defense,
base security, land navigation, troop leading
procedures, entry control point operations,
dismounted operations, tactical combat
casualty care, basic communication, and
weapon procedures.
The readiness training was developed and
executed expertly by Tech. Sgt. Tyler Haynes,
and provided necessary skills for members
to use in future endeavors and deployment
situations. Throughout the training we
developed teamwork, leadership skills,
creativity, and group cohesion.
