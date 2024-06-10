Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141ST SFS FLEXES CAPABILITIES WITH AIRFIELD RECAPTURE EXERCISE

    240413-F-WB681-1008

    Photo By Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser | A 141st Security Forces Squadron National Guard Airman gets his eyes trained on his...... read more read more

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    141st Security Forces Squadron executed an
    airfield recapture mission and a base setup during
    an exercise on April 12, 2024, at the 7 Mile Military
    Training Area in Spokane, Wash.
    The first call to action was a Warning Order
    (WARNO) for the local 7 Mile Military Training
    Area, on the day before. The report was a
    simulated airfield recapture mission and base
    setup. Using the WARNO as reference, squad
    leaders and squad members proceeded to create
    a five paragraph Operation Order (OPORD), a
    detailed plan for the airfield recapture mission.
    Upon arrival, security forces members
    were met with hostile fire. They quickly
    reacted to contact and eliminated the
    enemy; then secured the area to create the
    base of operations.
    In order to form a base of operations, a fully
    capable entry control point, multiple defensive
    fighting positions with heavy and semiautomatic
    weapons, and an active Base Defense
    Operations Center (BDOC) were established.
    Multiple teams were assembled and tasked
    with an array of missions. The tasks included
    intelligence gathering with a dismounted patrol
    to the last known enemy, securing the base of
    operations, and protecting personnel and the
    simulated aircraft from enemies.
    Throughout the day multiple enemy attacks
    were successfully thwarted. This led to multiple
    dismounted missions being conducted to defeat
    the enemy in the area and to help the locals take
    back control of their island and regain order to
    the area.
    After a long and treacherous day, the
    mission was successful, the enemy was
    wiped out, and order was restored.
    The exercise facilitated hands on readiness
    training for more than 50 required tasks
    in an array of different areas needed in
    security forces. Some of these readiness
    tasks included air base ground defense,
    base security, land navigation, troop leading
    procedures, entry control point operations,
    dismounted operations, tactical combat
    casualty care, basic communication, and
    weapon procedures.
    The readiness training was developed and
    executed expertly by Tech. Sgt. Tyler Haynes,
    and provided necessary skills for members
    to use in future endeavors and deployment
    situations. Throughout the training we
    developed teamwork, leadership skills,
    creativity, and group cohesion.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:34
    Story ID: 473629
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141ST SFS FLEXES CAPABILITIES WITH AIRFIELD RECAPTURE EXERCISE, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Spokane
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Washington
    141 ARW

