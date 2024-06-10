141ST SFS FLEXES CAPABILITIES WITH AIRFIELD RECAPTURE EXERCISE

141st Security Forces Squadron executed an

airfield recapture mission and a base setup during

an exercise on April 12, 2024, at the 7 Mile Military

Training Area in Spokane, Wash.

The first call to action was a Warning Order

(WARNO) for the local 7 Mile Military Training

Area, on the day before. The report was a

simulated airfield recapture mission and base

setup. Using the WARNO as reference, squad

leaders and squad members proceeded to create

a five paragraph Operation Order (OPORD), a

detailed plan for the airfield recapture mission.

Upon arrival, security forces members

were met with hostile fire. They quickly

reacted to contact and eliminated the

enemy; then secured the area to create the

base of operations.

In order to form a base of operations, a fully

capable entry control point, multiple defensive

fighting positions with heavy and semiautomatic

weapons, and an active Base Defense

Operations Center (BDOC) were established.

Multiple teams were assembled and tasked

with an array of missions. The tasks included

intelligence gathering with a dismounted patrol

to the last known enemy, securing the base of

operations, and protecting personnel and the

simulated aircraft from enemies.

Throughout the day multiple enemy attacks

were successfully thwarted. This led to multiple

dismounted missions being conducted to defeat

the enemy in the area and to help the locals take

back control of their island and regain order to

the area.

After a long and treacherous day, the

mission was successful, the enemy was

wiped out, and order was restored.

The exercise facilitated hands on readiness

training for more than 50 required tasks

in an array of different areas needed in

security forces. Some of these readiness

tasks included air base ground defense,

base security, land navigation, troop leading

procedures, entry control point operations,

dismounted operations, tactical combat

casualty care, basic communication, and

weapon procedures.

The readiness training was developed and

executed expertly by Tech. Sgt. Tyler Haynes,

and provided necessary skills for members

to use in future endeavors and deployment

situations. Throughout the training we

developed teamwork, leadership skills,

creativity, and group cohesion.

