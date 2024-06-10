Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamonds & Dreams

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    The 141st Air National Guard joined
    forces with the Diamonds and
    Dreams Program and the Extreme
    Team to revamp an old baseball field
    behind Garry Middle School in North
    Spokane May 21, 2024.
    Every year, the Diamonds and
    Dreams Program and the Extreme
    Team choose a local baseball field to
    remodel with the support of sponsors
    and the hard work of volunteers.
    “I’m so grateful our wing members
    got the opportunity to help rebuild
    this baseball field,” said Chief
    Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st
    Command Chief. "This field was
    one I used to play on as a kid, and
    standing on this field today, brings
    back a lot of memories. This is a
    fantastic community filled with
    amazing folks and I’m thrilled to see
    so many members of our team here,
    helping pull this project together.”
    It was a long process to get a once
    forgotten field turned into a shiny
    new space in just one day.
    “We ripped up the sod, flattened out
    the dirt and laid the sod back down,
    redid the dugout with the new cement
    and repainted the splash pad,” said
    Staff Sgt. Adrianne Christian, 116th Air
    Refueling Squadron Boom Operator.
    “It was really rewarding to know that
    the kids are going to use the baseball
    field again and play games on it.”
    Camaraderie took the lead making
    the day worth it for the participants.
    “My glass felt full afterwards and I
    felt a sense of purpose. It was great
    being a part of the team and seeing
    everyone work together,” Christian
    said. “We were all out there rolling
    sod and getting dirty. There was
    a lot of laughs to be had and
    memories were made.”
    Having a federal mission, as well as
    a state mission allows the 141st to
    be involved in community activities.
    The wing continues to strive for
    opportunities to enhance and show
    appreciation for their neighbors.
    “I think it’s super important, not
    only are we getting the mission
    done and supporting the nation and
    our state, but we are doing things
    locally like redoing a baseball field.”
    Christian said. "We get to show the
    community what the guard is and
    what we’re about.”

