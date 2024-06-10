Diamonds & Dreams

The 141st Air National Guard joined
forces with the Diamonds and
Dreams Program and the Extreme
Team to revamp an old baseball field
behind Garry Middle School in North
Spokane May 21, 2024.
Every year, the Diamonds and
Dreams Program and the Extreme
Team choose a local baseball field to
remodel with the support of sponsors
and the hard work of volunteers.
“I’m so grateful our wing members
got the opportunity to help rebuild
this baseball field,” said Chief
Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st
Command Chief. "This field was
one I used to play on as a kid, and
standing on this field today, brings
back a lot of memories. This is a
fantastic community filled with
amazing folks and I’m thrilled to see
so many members of our team here,
helping pull this project together.”
It was a long process to get a once
forgotten field turned into a shiny
new space in just one day.
“We ripped up the sod, flattened out
the dirt and laid the sod back down,
redid the dugout with the new cement
and repainted the splash pad,” said
Staff Sgt. Adrianne Christian, 116th Air
Refueling Squadron Boom Operator.
“It was really rewarding to know that
the kids are going to use the baseball
field again and play games on it.”
Camaraderie took the lead making
the day worth it for the participants.
“My glass felt full afterwards and I
felt a sense of purpose. It was great
being a part of the team and seeing
everyone work together,” Christian
said. “We were all out there rolling
sod and getting dirty. There was
a lot of laughs to be had and
memories were made.”
Having a federal mission, as well as
a state mission allows the 141st to
be involved in community activities.
The wing continues to strive for
opportunities to enhance and show
appreciation for their neighbors.
“I think it’s super important, not
only are we getting the mission
done and supporting the nation and
our state, but we are doing things
locally like redoing a baseball field.”
Christian said. "We get to show the
community what the guard is and
what we’re about.”
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 12:25
|Story ID:
|473626
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diamonds & Dreams, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Routine
LEAVE A COMMENT