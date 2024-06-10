Diamonds & Dreams

The 141st Air National Guard joined

forces with the Diamonds and

Dreams Program and the Extreme

Team to revamp an old baseball field

behind Garry Middle School in North

Spokane May 21, 2024.

Every year, the Diamonds and

Dreams Program and the Extreme

Team choose a local baseball field to

remodel with the support of sponsors

and the hard work of volunteers.

“I’m so grateful our wing members

got the opportunity to help rebuild

this baseball field,” said Chief

Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st

Command Chief. "This field was

one I used to play on as a kid, and

standing on this field today, brings

back a lot of memories. This is a

fantastic community filled with

amazing folks and I’m thrilled to see

so many members of our team here,

helping pull this project together.”

It was a long process to get a once

forgotten field turned into a shiny

new space in just one day.

“We ripped up the sod, flattened out

the dirt and laid the sod back down,

redid the dugout with the new cement

and repainted the splash pad,” said

Staff Sgt. Adrianne Christian, 116th Air

Refueling Squadron Boom Operator.

“It was really rewarding to know that

the kids are going to use the baseball

field again and play games on it.”

Camaraderie took the lead making

the day worth it for the participants.

“My glass felt full afterwards and I

felt a sense of purpose. It was great

being a part of the team and seeing

everyone work together,” Christian

said. “We were all out there rolling

sod and getting dirty. There was

a lot of laughs to be had and

memories were made.”

Having a federal mission, as well as

a state mission allows the 141st to

be involved in community activities.

The wing continues to strive for

opportunities to enhance and show

appreciation for their neighbors.

“I think it’s super important, not

only are we getting the mission

done and supporting the nation and

our state, but we are doing things

locally like redoing a baseball field.”

Christian said. "We get to show the

community what the guard is and

what we’re about.”

