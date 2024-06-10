FFSP Webinars Help Navy Parents with ‘The’ Talk

WASHINGTON - Talking to your child about their bodies and sexual health is important in their healthy development from childhood to adulthood.



Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC’s) Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) help families overcome the negative stigma of these discussions through a series of webinars titled, “SHAPE” (Sexual Health through Approachable Prevention and Education).



“SHAPE webinars are designed for parents and caregivers who are seeking information on how to discuss sexual health and development with their child,” said Amy Fustino, MSS, MLSP, LCSW, clinical analyst with CNIC. “It’s also for parents who have a child who has exhibited or is impacted by problematic sexual behavior or PSB-CY (Problematic Sexual Behavior in Children and Youth).”



SHAPE gives parents and caregivers information and tools to effectively respond to their child’s sexual behaviors and questions. Facilitators teach parents appropriate terminology to identify body parts in discussions with their child, using person-first language to express behavior and promote healing in incidents of PSB-CY.



SHAPE was developed to help parents and caregivers become proactive partners to support healthy child sexual development and prevent or reduce problematic sexual behavior. The webinars give parents age-appropriate responses with factual and honest conversations.



“What you say to a nine-year-old is completely different than what you would say to a teenager; however, it should always be factual and honest,” said Fustino. “These classes give parents the information to understand what is normative and expected at each age and builds their confidence by providing specific examples on how they can respond to their child at various ages.”



Fustino added a child’s sexual development is a vital aspect of a child’s overall growth, covering biological, psychological, and social dimensions.



“Despite its importance, many parents feel ill-equipped to talk about this sensitive subject confidently,” she said. “Often, discussions are delayed until a child reaches puberty, yet research indicates that early and frequent education, beginning as early as two years old, produces the best results.”



By supplying parents with accurate information and age-appropriate communication strategies, parents will in turn, be able to empower their children to grow in supportive environments where they can explore their development and sexuality, set boundaries, and confidently seek assistance. Additionally, such education enables parents to identify and address signs of abuse or problematic behavior, thereby safeguarding their children’s well-being.



SHAPE gives parents the tools they need to proactively talk with their children about sexual health and development topics through demonstrations, videos, and practical exercises.



SHAPE is a modular course that allows learners to attend sections most relevant to their child’s age group. For example:

• Module 1 – Introduces an overview of the facts and sets the tone for language. Modules two through five cover the developmental stages, age-appropriate behaviors, and communication strategies.

• Module 2 – for ages 2-4

• Module 3 – for ages 5-9

• Module 4 – for ages 10-12

• Module 5 – for ages 13-18 years old.



This parenting curriculum was designed to be in person at your local FFSC but has now been modified to be offered virtually.



“I think this program helps to bridge the gap. Frankly, this is a difficult topic for most and this curriculum helps to make it approachable,” said Fustino. “This curriculum represents a fundamental step towards fostering healthy sexual development and mitigating problematic behaviors and instances of abuse in children.”



Fustino, with more than a decade of experience with CNIC, stated if parents are not teaching their children and having these discussions about sexual development and sexual behavior, they will learn from someone or somewhere else.



“Today’s kids live in a world where so much can be found online, which is not safeguarded. As parents, we need to ensure that what they learn and are exposed to is appropriate,” she said. “Parents should be proactive in supporting their child’s sexual development in the same ways that they support other areas of their development. When parents encourage open communication and understanding from an early age, children are better equipped to assert their rights, comprehend appropriate relationship boundaries, and seek assistance if feeling uneasy or unsafe.”



SHAPE’s goal is to furnish parents with the tools necessary to educate their children on body autonomy, boundaries, and consent, so they can prevent and reduce the risk of sexual behaviors, abuse, and exploitation. Armed with accurate information and support, parents can navigate distress, secure assistance for their children, and foster a positive outlook for the future.



To learn more about the SHAPE webinars and register:

• Step 1: Log on or make a free account at www.MyNavyFamily.com. Follow the on-screen instructions. (NOTE: Be sure to enter your time zone)

• Step 2: Click the “Virtual SHAPE” icon on the home page to access the SHAPE portal for details and resources.

• Step 3: Click the “Upcoming Webinars” tab for course descriptions/upcoming schedules.

• Step 4: Click your chosen date to register. Receive reminder emails and a personal access link.



For more information contact your installation’s FFSC at FFSC Directory (navy.mil).

