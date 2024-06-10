Commander’s Key Support Program hopes to make a difference for Portland Guardsmen

PORTLAND, Ore.--Whether dealing with the stressors of deployment or simply juggling the various responsibilities that come with being a drill-status guardsman, navigating military life can be a challenge. At the 142nd Wing, The Commander’s Key Support Program seeks to pair Airmen with volunteers within the military community who can help guide them through the noise of military service.



The program consists of military-connected volunteers who have first-hand experience navigating issues Oregon guardsmen are likely to encounter during their time in service. According to Anndi Moore, a Key Support Liaison (KSL) and military spouse, the program is designed to be a communication bridge between command teams and Airmen.



“The Key [Support] Program is a program where each unit command appoints a person that is a liaison that provides information,” said Moore. "The overall goal is to provide support and resources to our families and Airmen.”



Program volunteers work in a variety of capacities; from helping set up base-wide events, to working closely with an assigned squadron. It works to create a blanket of support in hopes of bringing the local military community together.



“At the unit level we provide services to assist during deployments, keep up-to-date resources, and be the first line of information to the families from the Command Staff,” said Moore. “We [also] assist with base events…such as back-to-school supply drives, Easter egg hunts, and Family Day that [works] to bring everyone together."



U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kosderka, 142nd Wing commander, champions the pivotal role of the CKSP as a way to foster a more connected and supportive military community.



“As the commander of the 142nd Wing, I recognize the indispensable role of the Key Support Program in fostering a resilient and connected community among our personnel. [They’re] dedicated to providing vital support and resources to ensure our Airmen and their families thrive on and off duty.”



Recently, the U.S. Air Force rebranded the program from the “Key Spouse Program”, to the current "Commander's Key Support Program". The move was done to encourage volunteers from a variety of military-connected backgrounds to offer their expertise to help service members.



“We want to strengthen the sense of family readiness and resilience across our force," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. "While spouses remain central to the program, opening the aperture for others to fill these important roles increases our ability to get information on resources and support programs to families.”



As the program evolves and expands to capture more volunteers within the local military community, Moore hopes that new volunteers find the same fulfillment she’s had during her years of service within the program.



“My hope is that the program continues to grow and that more people will be willing and able to volunteer,” said Moore. “I have seen many families helped during their time of need and enjoyed watching them all participate in various base events, [and] that is success to me.”

