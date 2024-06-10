840th Transportation Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Ian Trefry | Lt. Col. Barry J. White, outbound commander, 840th Transportation Battalion, passes...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ian Trefry | Lt. Col. Barry J. White, outbound commander, 840th Transportation Battalion, passes the unit guidon to Col. Eric W. Anderson, commander, 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC), during a change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 5, 2024. The 840th Transportation Battalion supports forces in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, working with its Joint Logistics Enterprise (JLENT) and commercial partners to support deployment and redeployments of cargo through ports in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Trefry) see less | View Image Page

Camp Arijan, Kuwait – Leadership of the 840th Transportation Battalion “Nomads” changed hands as Lt. Col. Barry J. White relinquished command to Lt. Col. Richard F. Rogers in a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 5, 2024.



The event was officiated by Col. Eric W. Anderson, commander of the 595th Transportation Surface Brigade (SDDC). Anderson emphasized the vast array of partnerships, relationships and vessels to accomplish the mission in the dynamic U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.



“Barry and the rest of the 840th leadership managed the rapid change and complexity in the AOR during the convergence of competition with crisis and conflict in a post-October 7th AOR. They maintained critical partnerships with our host nations, ensuring the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) and the theater had access to strategic ports required to execute our dynamic deployment and distribution mission set,” said Anderson.



White acknowledged change was the biggest challenge he faced during his time in command. “While here, the organization has experienced integrating three separate COMPO 3 (reserve) formations. Additionally, we underwent a change of mission which shifted our area of responsibility. Lots of change, and with change comes growing pains. Learning a new mission while still operating your organic mission was a challenge.”



White said he’d been thinking about how to describe the identity of the battalion. “Who is the 840th? We’re the workhorse of the brigade and wed bring a blue collar mentality, highlighted with the expertise and work ethic of our Compo 3 teammates and my Soldiers. You all made history and you have an impact more than you’ll ever know. I appreciate your desire to serve. And again, you truly make SDDC what it is and no matter what guidon you raise, you are 840th.”



In his first speech as the new commander of the 840th, Rogers acknowledged the commitment of the Nomads, describing them as characterized by trust, discipline, pride, and excellence in surface transportation.



“In the short time that I’ve been in theater, I’ve come to learn about the significant deployment and distribution mission performed by the 840th, a small team of Soldiers, Department of Army Civilians, and host nation personnel performing the large task of managing sea ports and related transportation for deployment and sustainment cargo.”



Rogers described his motivation to serve in the Army as being afforded an opportunity to take on difficult challenges as a part of a team. “Today, I have the great honor in accepting the challenge of leading the Nomad team.”



The 840th Transportation Battalion is positioned at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The battalion supports forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, working with its Joint Logistics Enterprise (JLENT) and commercial partners to support deployment and redeployments of cargo through ports in the Middle East.