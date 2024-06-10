Lyster welcomes new commander

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, Commanding General Brig. Gen. Lance Raney,...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, Commanding General Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, prepares to hand the guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Leah Steder during the change of command ceremony for Lyster Army Health Clinic. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, the outgoing commander, served as the clinic commander from June 2022 to June 2024. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Novosel, Alabama on June 6, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Leah Steder assumed command of Lyster Army Health Clinic from Lt. Col. Garrett Holt during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Museum at Fort Novosel on June 6.



Community leaders, colleagues, family, and friends gathered to watch the time-honored military tradition surrounded by a picturesque backdrop of aviation history on display at the museum.



Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East presided over the ceremony. “It’s great to be back on Fort Novosel,” remarked Raney. “It’s a special place, made special by the amazing people that embrace and perpetuate a culture of team and purpose.”



First, recognizing the outgoing commander, Raney stated, “As the installation director of health services, you (Lt. Col. Holt) integrated and synchronized all Army medicine resources across Fort Novosel.” He continued, “You not only leave Lyster Army Health Clinic a better place, but you also leave a staff led to purpose and the Fort Novosel aviation family with improved health and well-being.”



During his 24 months of command at Lyster, Holt led his team that achieved notable milestones such as the transition to the electronic health record system MHS GENESIS, launching the Lyster Health Talks podcast, to increasing providers allowing for expanded enrollment at the clinic, and improved access to care, all while resuming operations back to pre-pandemic conditions for patient care.



Raney continued to bid farewell to one accomplished leader, as he welcomed another to the Lyster team, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, who brings a wealth of experience with prior assignments across the operational force and strategic headquarters. “I am confident that the great work will continue here at Lyster as you expand enrollment and continuously improve the quality care, we provide to those we serve.”



Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt stated it was a great honor to serve Lyster and the Fort Novosel community. Holt concluded with, “Some of us will come and go, but rest assured that our people will continue to provide the best care, bring you hope, and be able to tell you as you walk through our doors, welcome home.”



Lt. Col. Holt will continue his Army career at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.



Lt. Col. Leah Steder said she is honored to be joining the Lyster family. " It is my privilege and honor to join the Lyster and Fort Novosel team. I appreciate the great responsibility bestowed upon me to command. I pledge to uphold the legacy of excellence for which Lyster has been known since it originally opened as United States Army Hospital, Camp Rucker just over 82 years ago.”



Prior to her arrival at Fort Novosel, Steder was assigned with NORAD and Northern Command where she served as a Joint Regional Medical Plans Officer in Support of FEMA regions 5, 6 and 7. She concluded by stating Army Aviation and Army Medicine are essential partners in providing combat-ready care. “Together, we provide lifesaving care, evacuation, and treatment, allowing maneuver forces to maintain the initiative and to continue to fight and win knowing the best trained medical force in the world is there for them.”



Lyster Army Health Clinic serves a population of about 15,000 beneficiaries and continues its quest to care for Army Aviators and their Families, in addition to providing medical support for the military retiree population. Lyster Army Health Clinic is named in honor of Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster, the Father of Aviation Medicine. It remains a model of the same high standards set by Lyster. As Lyster once stated, “It is one thing to build machines and train men to fly them, but another to maintain these men and machines in the air by the constant supervision necessary. This is a far-reaching problem which is imminently involved in the evolution of the Air Service and largely falls upon the Medical Service to keep these fliers at their greatest efficiency.”



To learn more about services and the history of Lyster Army Health clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.