YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 730 Air Mobility Squadron hosted is annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 29, 2024.



The Port Dawg Memorial Run is a long-standing tradition honoring lost members of the 2T2 Aerial Transportation “Port Dawg” career field. U.S. Military members participated from across four different base agencies to show support.



In total 54 runners ran the 2.5-kilometer route along the flightline, as a show of unwavering support for the fallen.



During the opening ceremony two metal devices were placed along a strung chain to memorialize members who have passed during the last calendar year — a ceremonial tradition that began years ago, in the first iterations of the memorial run.



U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Joshua Crowley, 730 AMS Air Freight section chief served as the event organizer for this year’s memorial run.



“As a 2T2, it is more important than ever that we take the time to come together as a family and reconnect and remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Crowley said. “Leading this year’s Port Dawg Memorial Run holds a special place to me given that I’ve spend sixteen years in the career field surround by aerial porters. It means a lot to see the connection between members who share a similar bond. And regardless of what job identifier patch we wear on our uniforms we are a family working towards the same goal.”



The 2T2 career field is known by many to be a close-knit group of working individuals. This run expands on the strong comradery and reminds members that they embody an identity much bigger than themselves.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:43 Story ID: 473563 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 730 AMS to Host 11th Annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.