Wright-Patt military working dog team unleash skills at Guardian Response 24

Photo By Ashley Richards | Airman 1st Class Devan Hiler, 88th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Kkaun, perform explosive detection training inside of an aircraft cabin at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 2, 2024. Hiler and Kkaun participated in Guardian Response 24, a joint service military and multi-component exercise focused on domestic disaster response. Explosive detection training ensures MWD handlers are proficient in handling and communicating with their dogs as they identify threats in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley Richards)

MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Indiana – Airman 1st Class Devan Hiler, 88th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, quickly fastened MWD Kkaun’s ear protection prior to take off in a UH-60 Black Hawk to begin their one-on-one skills training.



The MWD team flew out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to participate in Guardian Response 24, a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the participants.



Coordinated by U.S. Army Reserve 78th Training Division, the exercise brings together more than 5,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from the Active, Guard and Reserve components as well as Department of Defense civil service employees and contractor personnels each year.



The majority of Hiler and Kkaun’s training took place at Camp Atterbury and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 1-3, 2024.



“Kkaun is trained to detect narcotics, explosives, and other harmful products. Here we are conducting explosive detection training throughout the various staged disasters,” Hiler said. “This has been the most realistic training we’ve experienced together. We have had the opportunity to train on various aircrafts, vehicles, and in low-lit confined spaces allowing me to coach Kkaun how to maneuver in these difficult settings.”



The exercises worked to improve the capabilities, versatility, and confidence between handler and MWD.



Staff Sgt. Dailan Gudger, 88th SFS MWD handler and trainer, joined the team at the MUTC to oversee and provide support to both Hiler and Kkaun throughout their training.



“My responsibility here is to ensure operations run smoothly and create conducive, real-world scenarios for the MWD team,” he said. “There are various staged environments at this training center that our teams have never experienced before. Our goal is to make the training as realistic as possible to ensure our teams are prepared for what they may encounter together in the real-world.”



This is the first year a trainer has joined the MWD team to provide insight and guidance throughout the exercise.



“Airman Hiler has only been a MWD handler for about a year, and there are still many things he is learning,” Gudger said. “Being here with the team allows me to provide real-time feedback to the Hiler ensuring him and his dog are training effectively.”



The two have been paired as a team for about a year and Hiler spoke to how they’re relationship has grown throughout the training.



“I am extremely proud of Kkaun. He is an older canine compared to the other dogs at our kennel but has been absolutely crushing each scenario we have put him through,” he said. “This has been a great opportunity for us to strengthen our relationship and continue to build trust in each other.”