301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Senior Airman William Downs | Col. Christina L. Manning, 301st Maintenance Group commander, presided over the 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony as she passed the guidon to Major Robert A. Bloom on June 8, 2024 at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Manning assured 301st AMXS members that Bloom is willing to put in the time and effort to foster a culture of compliance and develop F-35 competence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Downs)

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas --

Members of the 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) welcomed Maj. Robert A. Bloom as their new commander during an Assumption of Command ceremony June 8, 2024, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.



Col. Christina L. Manning, 301st Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the guidon to Bloom.



Manning delivered a welcome address to the crowd, expressing her confidence in Bloom to lead the squadron.



“To the men and women in the 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, I want you to know that Maj. Rob Bloom is up to the challenge,” said Manning. “His experience across multiple MDSs and his ability to vector mission accomplishment is well balanced by his commitment to ensure all Airmen are well-trained and equipped. He’s devoted to studying his craft as demonstrated by his extensive history attending advanced schooling, such as AMMOS, all while rising to the challenge while serving under some of the best maintainers, friends and peers I know.”



Manning assured 301st AMXS members that Bloom is willing to put in the time and effort to foster a culture of compliance and develop F-35 competence.



Afterwards, Bloom addressed his new Airmen.



“As those inside the Pentagon and AFRC work to reshape the Air Force for the future fight, we must remain focused on the mission currently in front of us,” said Bloom. “We must continue to focus on strengthening our ethos as warfighters and our skills as F-35 professionals.”



Bloom encouraged his Airmen to be leaders, co-workers, subordinates and teammates that others want to emulate.



“We must be accountable, acting with unquestionable integrity and undeniable trust in one another,” Bloom said. “Our diversity and experience as a squadron is a force multiplier and our greatest advantage. Respect each other. Protect your team. Secure the objective. Defend our values.”



Prior to assuming command, Bloom served as the Executive Officer to the Commander of 10th Air Force, where he played a crucial role in administering and directing the executive support functions and ensuring the day-to-day operations comply with the policies and direction of the Command.



As the new commander, Bloom is expected to bring his extensive experience and leadership skills to further strengthen the squadron's capabilities and uphold its legacy of excellence.



The ceremony marked a significant moment for the 301st AMXS, as they welcomed a new leader committed to guiding them through the dynamic landscape of aircraft maintenance and operational readiness.